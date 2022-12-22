China has finally confirmed that its Zhurong Mars rover is inoperable, and may never again roll across the red planet.

The rover's chief designer, Zhang Rongqiao said in an interview with Chinese state media on Tuesday that a pile-up of dust had likely affected the vehicle's ability to generate power. He did not speculate whether this represents a final end for Zhurong.

Zhang said if dust accumulation exceeds 40 percent, the rover is designed to go into a dormant state.

It has been pointed out that active cleaning measures could revive the rover when the summer solstice arrives in July.

The six-wheeled explorer was thought to have failed since at least December 2022 when it didn't wake from the sleep mode it entered in May. Zhurong's slumber was intended to preserve power as winter arrived and the sun's rays on its solar panels weakened.

Hypotheses circulated in early January that the solar panels became coated in dust kicked up by winter storms, preventing the rover from collecting energy.

In late February, images released by NASA revealed the vehicle had been parked for months.