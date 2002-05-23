The Morning After: the Godfather of AI Leaves Google Amid Ethical Concerns
Geoffrey Hinton, nicknamed the Godfather of AI, told The New York Times he resigned as Google VP and engineering fellow in April to freely warn of the risks associated with the technology. The researcher is concerned Google is giving up its previous restraint on public AI releases to compete with ChatGPT, Bing Chat and similar models. In the near term, Hinton says he's worried that generative AI could lead to a wave of misinformation. You might "not be able to know what is true anymore," he says. He's also concerned it might not just eliminate "drudge work," but outright replace some jobs – which I think is a valid worry already turning into a reality.
AI 'Godfather' Geoffrey Hinton Warns of Dangers as He Quits Google
A man widely seen as the godfather of artificial intelligence (AI) has quit his job, warning about the growing dangers from developments in the field.
Geoffrey Hinton, 75, announced his resignation from Google in a statement to the New York Times, saying he now regretted his work.
He told the BBC some of the dangers of AI chatbots were "quite scary". "Right now, they're not more intelligent than us, as far as I can tell. But I think they soon may be."
Dr Hinton also accepted that his age had played into his decision to leave the tech giant, telling the BBC: "I'm 75, so it's time to retire." Dr Hinton's pioneering research on neural networks and deep learning has paved the way for current AI systems like ChatGPT.
In artificial intelligence, neural networks are systems that are similar to the human brain in the way they learn and process information. They enable AIs to learn from experience, as a person would. This is called deep learning. The British-Canadian cognitive psychologist and computer scientist told the BBC that chatbots could soon overtake the level of information that a human brain holds.
"Right now, what we're seeing is things like GPT-4 eclipses a person in the amount of general knowledge it has and it eclipses them by a long way. In terms of reasoning, it's not as good, but it does already do simple reasoning," he said. "And given the rate of progress, we expect things to get better quite fast. So we need to worry about that."
[...] He added: "I've come to the conclusion that the kind of intelligence we're developing is very different from the intelligence we have.
"We're biological systems and these are digital systems. And the big difference is that with digital systems, you have many copies of the same set of weights, the same model of the world. "And all these copies can learn separately but share their knowledge instantly. So it's as if you had 10,000 people and whenever one person learnt something, everybody automatically knew it. And that's how these chatbots can know so much more than any one person."
[...] Dr Hinton joins a growing number of experts who have expressed concerns about AI - both the speed at which it is developing and the direction in which it is going.
Geoffrey Hinton Tells Us Why He's Now Scared of the Tech He Helped Build
"I have suddenly switched my views on whether these things are going to be more intelligent than us. I think they're very close to it now and they will be much more intelligent than us in the future," he says. "How do we survive that?"
He is especially worried that people could harness the tools he himself helped breathe life into to tilt the scales of some of the most consequential human experiences, especially elections and wars "Look, here's one way it could all go wrong," he says. "We know that a lot of the people who want to use these tools are bad actors [...] . They want to use them for winning wars or manipulating electorates."
Hinton believes that the next step for smart machines is the ability to create their own subgoals, interim steps required to carry out a task. What happens, he asks, when that ability is applied to something inherently immoral?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by istartedi on Wednesday May 03, @05:50PM (1 child)
Before Marx there were Luddites. Contrary to the use of the term "luddite" as somebody opposed to technology, they weren't. Most of them wanted to share the wealth created by new technology, in that case automated looms. They didn't break all the looms, only the ones belonging to companies that didn't offer some kind of sharing program.
And thus is the earliest example I'm aware of where the integration of technology was cast as tension between labor and capital.
Marx wrote at a time of massive industrialization. His philosophy was, IMHO, just a reaction to society's need to integrate new technology. No technology, no time to think about such things. Marx is both the product of, and the reaction to, new technology. No industrial revolution, no Marx. He'd just have been a scribe, or perhaps a peasant or artisan.
Well, we've run the experiment enough now and we've seen how adopting technology within a framework of labor-captial tension works and it ABSOLUTELY SUCKS. Either the fascists take over as a reaction, or the Marxists take over and replace a capital scoring system with a prestige scoring system. THEY BOTH SUCK.
So. Please, for the love of God let's not go reacting to 21st century technology with 19th century philosophy.
Let's see if the AI is smart enough to come up with something better than class warfare, violent revolution, or corporate fascism.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday May 03, @06:24PM
I've said before that automation doesn't worry me until machines start resembling us. For example I think what's preventing McDonald's from being fully automated isn't the food prep, it's the toilet cleaning. But now we're post pandemic with a fair chunk of the population all doing work from home on their computers. I've already encountered Amazon taking human customer service agents away from me and letting their software systems approve things like returns or refunds. If Amazon trusts software to give their money away... Sigh. I legit didn't see this coming.
I dunno... maybe I'm a pearl clutcher, maybe my predictions will be spot on, but the one thing keeping me from losing sleep at night is I don't think the other shoe has dropped. I hold out hope that the new AI developments bring more power to the working class. I'm sooooo ready to deploy a bot to persistently bug my landlord to return my calls about their careless maintenance people leaving cat shit in front of my doorway. Spectrum, you're next.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday May 03, @06:10PM
