IBM to Stop Hiring for Jobs That AI Could Do
American tech major IBM anticipates pausing hiring for positions that it believes artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually take over.
In an interview with Bloomberg, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the company will suspend or pause hiring for back-office functions such as human resources.
The company employs some 26,000 people in these non-customer-facing roles, Krishna said.
"I could easily see 30% of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period," he added.
[...] Routine tasks like transferring employees between departments or providing letters of employment verification are likely to be fully automated, said the company's chief.
Over the next ten years, he continued, it is likely that some HR functions related to workforce composition analysis and productivity will not be replaced.
I have no mouth and I must scream—the AI workforce appears to be full steam ahead. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said that the company is planning to pause or slow hiring in the coming years for roles in which AI could replace humans.
[...] "There is no blanket hiring 'pause' in place," Tim Davidson, IBM communications officer, told Gizmodo in an email. "IBM is being deliberate and thoughtful in our hiring with a focus on revenue-generating roles, and we're being very selective when filling jobs that don't directly touch our clients or technology. We are actively hiring for thousands of positions right now."
[...] What companies like IBM are willfully ignoring is that AI could serve a supplement to labor by making menial tasks easier or even non-existent, thereby optimizing the performance of both that artificial intelligence and the human worker. New research from Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology has found that 14% of employees that used ChatGPT in their workflow saw an increase in productivity—with the least experienced and least skilled workers completing tasks 35% faster.