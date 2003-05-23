American tech major IBM anticipates pausing hiring for positions that it believes artificial intelligence (AI) will eventually take over.

In an interview with Bloomberg, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the company will suspend or pause hiring for back-office functions such as human resources.

The company employs some 26,000 people in these non-customer-facing roles, Krishna said.

"I could easily see 30% of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period," he added.

[...] Routine tasks like transferring employees between departments or providing letters of employment verification are likely to be fully automated, said the company's chief.

Over the next ten years, he continued, it is likely that some HR functions related to workforce composition analysis and productivity will not be replaced.