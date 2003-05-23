T-Mobile disclosed the second data breach of 2023 after discovering that attackers had access to the personal information of hundreds of customers for more than a month, starting late February 2023.

Compared to previous data breaches reported by T-Mobile, the latest of which impacted 37 million people, this incident affected only 836 customers. Still, the amount of exposed information is highly extensive and exposes affected individuals to identity theft and phishing attacks.

"In March 2023, the measures we have in place to alert us to unauthorized activity worked as designed and we were able to determine that a bad actor gained access to limited information from a small number of T-Mobile accounts between late February and March 2023," the company said in data breach notification letters sent to affected individuals just before the weekend, on Friday, April 28, 2023.

T-Mobile said the threat actors didn't gain access to call records or affected individuals' personal financial account info, but the exposed personally identifiable information contains more than enough data for identity theft.

While the exposed information varied for each of the affected customers, it could include "full name, contact information, account number and associated phone numbers, T-Mobile account PIN, social security number, government ID, date of birth, balance due, internal codes that T-Mobile uses to service customer accounts (for example, rate plan and feature codes), and the number of lines."

After detecting the security breach, T-Mobile proactively reset account PINs for impacted customers and now offers them two years of free credit monitoring and identity theft detection services through Transunion myTrueIdentity.