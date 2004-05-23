Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Babylon 5 Animated Movie

posted by janrinok on Friday May 05, @06:49PM   Printer-friendly
from the my-2nd-favorite-thing-in-the-universe dept.
/dev/random

DannyB writes:

My wife just SMS'd me this, since I've never had one of those Tweeter things . . .

From JMS on Twitter . . .

BABYLON 5 ANIMATED MOVIE coming from Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment! Classic B5: raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space & a love letter to the fans. Movie title, release date and other details coming one week from today.

#B5AnimatedMovie

JMS posts . . .

And just to be clear, this brand new original animated movie is already finished and in the can. So it's 100% real, happening, and coming out very soon.

Not what I imagined or wanted, but I'm not opposed to it. I would very much like to know more about the original story plan before JMS had to use some of his "trap doors" due to cast changes.

What animated movies would you like to see made? Alternatively, are there some stories that you think an animated movie would spoil as far as your are concerned? [JR]

Original Submission


«  Neural Networks on Photonic Chips: Harnessing Light for Ultra-Fast and Low-Power AI
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Babylon 5 Animated Movie | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.