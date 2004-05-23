The agency continues its post-quantum cryptography push as it looks to create guidance for all sectors:
The latest step in post-quantum cryptography guidance is helping organizations identify where current public-key algorithms will need to be replaced, as the National Institute of Standards and Technology continues its push to fortify U.S. digital networks ahead of the maturity of quantum computing.
A new draft document previews—and solicits public commentary on—NIST's current post-quantum cryptography guidance.
Current goals outlined in the working draft include helping entities locate where and how public key algorithms are utilized in encryption schemes, developing a strategy to migrate these algorithms to quantum-resilient substitutes and performing interoperability and performance testing.
[...] A major theme of the document is to help organizations understand the security architecture in their networks so that they firmly grasp where post-quantum security measures will need to be implemented and where to prioritize modernization. NIST also aims to compile a definitive inventory of software vendors to support post-quantum cryptography migration.
[...] The new guidance follows NIST's ongoing effort to finalize its quantum-resistant algorithms in 2024 after identifying four in 2022.
Adopting post-quantum cryptography has been discussed for years; now it's time for organizations to get to work:
2022 has been a big year for quantum computing. Over the summer, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) unveiled four quantum computing algorithms that will be eventually turned into a final quantum computing standard, and governments around the world boosted investments in quantum computing. 2023 may be the year when quantum finally steps into the limelight with organizations preparing to begin the process of implementing quantum computing technologies into existing systems. It will also be the year to start paying attention to quantum computing-based attacks.
"In 2023, we'll see both the private and public sector's increased awareness around the challenges associated with quantum resilience, and we'll see efforts begin to take hold more significantly to prepare for quantum computing," says Jon France, CISO of (ISC)2.
McKinsey recently noted the amount of money different countries have allocated for quantum computing to date — China leads the pack with $15.3 billion in public funds in quantum computing investments. The European Union governments combined have invested $7.2 billion, which dwarfs the US with $1.9 billion.
[...] There is also a lot of investment activity in the private sector, with start-ups focused on quantum technologies collecting $1.4 billion in funding in 2021 alone, McKinsey said. Nearly half (49%) of those private investments are in companies in the United States, compared to just 6% in China, the analysts noted.
"Building cyber resilience in preparation for quantum technology should have been an effort started a decade ago ... but now is the second best time," France says. However, for both private and public sector organizations, the process of making infrastructure "quantum-resilient" will be a difficult and slow one.
[...] In a recent survey from Deloitte, enterprises said without external pressure — such as regulatory and compliance requirements — they won't be prioritizing quantum security initiatives.