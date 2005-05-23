from the now-marvin-won't-write-any-new-ones dept.
Entertainer Ed Sheeran has been found not guilty of infringing on four chords used in both his song and in Marvin Gaye's hit, "Let's Get It On". The same four-chord sequence is used in a lot of songs and at a key point in the trial a musicologist testified that the same four-chord sequence has been used in popular songs many times prior to Gaye's 1973 hit. The trial took place in Manhattan in New York and the jury took only three hours to reach a unanimous decision. The two songs featured at the trial also have very different lyrics and melodies as well as different use of the common four chords. While the decision does not form a legal precedent, it is likely to affect similar cases in the future.
During her closing argument, Farkas said the case never should have been brought and that Sheeran was "unjustly accused" of copying from "Let's Get It On."
"We all benefit from artists being free to create and to build on what came before them," Farkas said, warning the jury that a verdict against Sheeran would mean "creativity will be stifled for fear of being sued."
"I am just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy," he added. "I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake."
M.I.A.'s latest music video for the song Double Bubble Trouble incorporates a lot of technology and themes familiar to Soylentils. Drones, 3D-printed guns, pervasive surveillance and anti-facial-recognition clothing. The street finds its own use for things. Moreover, after her label was reluctant to release the video, she posted it online herself only to have it taken down for "copyright infringement." The video was later restored to availability.
Happy Birthday To You! Guess Who Can't Be Sued? The Answer's Me & You. Public Domain: A Judge Rules.
"Happy Birthday" has just been released into the public domain, thanks to a court ruling by a federal judge in LA.
Judge George H. King ruled Tuesday afternoon that a copyright filed by the Summy Co. in 1935 granted only the rights to specific arrangements of the music, not the actual song itself.
"Because Summy Co. never acquired the rights to the Happy Birthday lyrics," wrote King. "Defendants, as Summy Co.'s purported successors-in-interest, do not own a valid copyright in the Happy Birthday lyrics."
"'Happy Birthday' is finally free after 80 years," said Randall Newman, an attorney for the plaintiffs, which included a group of filmmakers who are producing a documentary about the song. "Finally, the charade is over. It's unbelievable."
Of course, the trail of vultures isn't quite over yet. Class-action suites are already lining up to claim a share of the $2 million+ per year that Warner Music was reportedly earning off the song.
From the article, "Mark C. Rifkin, one of Nelson's attorneys, said the plaintiffs will pursue Warner for royalties paid since "at least" 1988, and could also ask the company to repay royalties that have been collected all the way back to 1935. It's not clear how much money that could entail."
"Movies and television shows have been made to look ridiculous all my life by singing "For He's a Jolly Good Fella" at birthdays instead of "Happy Birthday" so they don't have to pay a licensing fee. Today this wrong has been righted!"
Let's celebrate this victory for sane copyright by reproducing some multi-million dollar lyrics: Happy birthday to you / Happy birthday to you / Happy birthday dear $username / Happy birthday to you.
It's nice to get to take back a part of our culture.
Led Zeppelin have triumphed in a long-running copyright dispute after a US appeals court ruled they did not steal the opening riff in Stairway To Heaven.
The British rock legends were accused in 2014 of ripping off a song called Taurus by the US band Spirit.
Taurus was written in 1968, three years before Stairway To Heaven.
Now, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco has upheld a 2016 trial verdict that found Led Zeppelin did not copy it.
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-51805905
Somebody wants to copyright a rhythm – get ready for the dembow tax if they succeed:
One of the most pernicious effects of today's copyright maximalism is the idea that every element of a creative work has to be owned by someone, and protected against "unauthorised" – that is, unpaid – use by other artists. That goes against several thousand years of human creativity, which only exists thanks to successive generations of artists using and building on our cultural heritage. The ownership model of art is essentially selfish: it seeks to maximise the financial gains of one creator, at the expense of the entire culture of which they are part. A good example of this clash of interests can be seen in yet another lawsuit in the music industry. This time, somebody is trying to copyright a rhythm:
The [Fish Market song] track featured the first known example of what would come to be known as a "dembow" rhythm – the percussive, slightly syncopated four-to-the-floor beat that travelled from reggae to become the signature beat of reggaeton, today the world-conquering sound of Latin American pop.
Now, more than 30 years after Fish Market was released, Steely & Clevie Productions is suing three of reggaeton's most celebrated hitmakers – El Chombo, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee – for what they characterise as unlawful interpolation of Fish Market's rhythm (or "riddim"), and are seeking the credit – and royalties – they say they deserved from the start.