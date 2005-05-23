Judge George H. King ruled Tuesday afternoon that a copyright filed by the Summy Co. in 1935 granted only the rights to specific arrangements of the music, not the actual song itself.

"Because Summy Co. never acquired the rights to the Happy Birthday lyrics," wrote King. "Defendants, as Summy Co.'s purported successors-in-interest, do not own a valid copyright in the Happy Birthday lyrics."

"'Happy Birthday' is finally free after 80 years," said Randall Newman, an attorney for the plaintiffs, which included a group of filmmakers who are producing a documentary about the song. "Finally, the charade is over. It's unbelievable."

Of course, the trail of vultures isn't quite over yet. Class-action suites are already lining up to claim a share of the $2 million+ per year that Warner Music was reportedly earning off the song.

From the article, "Mark C. Rifkin, one of Nelson's attorneys, said the plaintiffs will pursue Warner for royalties paid since "at least" 1988, and could also ask the company to repay royalties that have been collected all the way back to 1935. It's not clear how much money that could entail."

"Movies and television shows have been made to look ridiculous all my life by singing "For He's a Jolly Good Fella" at birthdays instead of "Happy Birthday" so they don't have to pay a licensing fee. Today this wrong has been righted!"

Let's celebrate this victory for sane copyright by reproducing some multi-million dollar lyrics: Happy birthday to you / Happy birthday to you / Happy birthday dear $username / Happy birthday to you.