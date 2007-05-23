But more than a quarter century ago, John Sullivan, now of the Technical University of Berlin, realized that in certain cases, there is a guiding conjecture to be had. Bubble problems make sense in any dimension, and Sullivan found that as long as the number of volumes you're trying to enclose is at most one greater than the dimension, there's a particular way to enclose the volumes that is, in a certain sense, more beautiful than any other—a sort of shadow of a perfectly symmetric bubble cluster on a sphere. This shadow cluster, he conjectured, should be the one that minimizes surface area.

Over the decade that followed, mathematicians wrote a series of groundbreaking papers proving Sullivan's conjecture when you're trying to enclose only two volumes. Here, the solution is the familiar double bubble you may have blown in the park on a sunny day, made of two spherical pieces with a flat or spherical wall between them (depending on whether the two bubbles have the same or different volumes).

But proving Sullivan's conjecture for three volumes, the mathematician Frank Morgan of Williams College speculated in 2007, "could well take another hundred years."

Now, mathematicians have been spared that long wait—and have gotten far more than just a solution to the triple bubble problem. In a paper posted online in May 2022, Milman and Joe Neeman, of the University of Texas, Austin, have proved Sullivan's conjecture for triple bubbles in dimensions three and up and quadruple bubbles in dimensions four and up, with a follow-up paper on quintuple bubbles in dimensions five and up in the works.

And when it comes to six or more bubbles, Milman and Neeman have shown that the best cluster must have many of the key attributes of Sullivan's candidate, potentially starting mathematicians on the road to proving the conjecture for these cases too. "My impression is that they have grasped the essential structure behind the Sullivan conjecture," said Francesco Maggi of the University of Texas, Austin.

Milman and Neeman's central theorem is "monumental," Morgan wrote in an email. "It's a brilliant accomplishment with lots of new ideas."

