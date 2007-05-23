Users are compelled to choose a common handle to avoid chances of being impersonated

This raises a lot of obvious fears and thorny questions. Depending on who gets to set their usernames first, is there anything stopping people from taking over a particularly popular creator's distinctive name? Should Discord prevent this by holding usernames for well-known creators, even if they're not first in line? This is a problem for a lot of social networks, but unlike with some fledgling service attracting new users, all these people are already on Discord — in some cases, they're probably even paid subscribers.

In a statement to The Verge, Discord said it would be trying to navigate the change gracefully for its best-known users. "We created processes for high-visibility users to secure usernames that will allow them to operate on our platform with minimal risk of impersonation," said Kellyn Slone, director of product communications. "Users with a standing business relationship with Discord who manage certain partner, verified, or creator servers will be able to pick a username before other users in order to reduce the risk of impersonation for their accounts."

A lot of Discord users will fall outside those boundaries. "As a content creator who has a relatively large fanbase — my handle is subject to username sniping by someone with an older account than me," artist ZestyLemons, who uses Discord to connect with fans, writes to The Verge. "I am not a Discord partner, nor am I famous enough to obtain their recognition, so I will absolutely not have security with my public handle." ZestyLemons noted that for people who do get desirable names, there's the risk of being swatted or threatened to give it up — something that's happened on Instagram and Twitter.

Discord users understand right now that there are a lot of accounts with very similar names, distinguished only by random numbers at the end. But absolute names change that understanding. They encourage people to look for believable usernames — if somebody nabs the one and only @verge (our Twitter handle) on Discord, people could be more inclined to believe it's us.

"It's a bummer that Discord's giving in to the usual social media norms."

[...] Despite fears about individual users impersonating each other, the risks for server moderation are less clear — and some Discord server admins told The Verge they weren't worried. "I don't think the change will be a big deal for admins + mods," says Emily, an admin for a large Pokémon Go meet group on Discord. The server already asks people to set server-specific nicknames that match their Pokémon Go trainer name, so they're not relying on discriminators to tell people apart.

SupaIsaiah016, an avid Geometry Dash player who also runs a small Discord server, agrees. "The current username and discriminator system worked perfectly fine, and allowed for thousands of people to have the same name on the platform overall," SupaIsaiah016 writes to The Verge. "Sites that use handles and display names such as Twitter have very different reasons as to why they use those systems, as they are public social medias."