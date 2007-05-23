A paradigm-shifting study published today in Nature Neuroscience shows that, just like humans, monkeys are capable of complex deliberation and careful decision-making. The study is first to show that monkeys can think deeply about a problem and consider combinations of factors such as costs, consequences and constraints. In doing so, monkeys find optimal outcomes rather than impulsively reaching for the first available option.

"Humans are not the only animals capable of slow and thoughtful deliberation," said senior author William Stauffer, Ph.D., assistant professor of neurobiology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. "Our work shows that monkeys have a rich mental state that renders them capable of intelligent thinking. It's a new paradigm for studying the neurophysiological basis for deliberative thought."

[...] Several decades ago, Nobel Prize laureate Daniel Kahneman, Ph.D., revolutionized the field of behavioral economics with Prospect Theory. In his book, "Thinking Fast and Slow," he postulated that humans employ two distinct systems of thinking — one nearly instantaneous that happens automatically, and the other much slower, conscious, logical reasoning that requires more mental effort.

Kahneman dubbed the first, effortless, type of thinking as 'fast' and the second as 'slow.' Slow, effortful thinking enables us to write music, develop scientific hypothesis and balance our checkbooks.

As it turns out, the slow thinking of humans is not unique.