It could be a crucial question posed by the expected growth in space tourism over the next decade – namely what would a human conception in space mean for the sector?

That's the situation posed by an international group of scientists, clinicians and other interested parties, who have authored a consultative green paper led by David Cullen, Professor of Astrobiology & Space Biotechnology at Cranfield University.

It highlights that the emerging space tourism sector has not openly considered or discussed the risks of sex in space or prepared suitable mitigation approaches. It argues it is unrealistic to assume all future space tourists will abstain from sexual activities – opening the possibility of human conception and the early stages of human reproduction occurring in space.

This appears to pose several risks, those of a biological nature such as embryo developmental risks and those of a commercial nature such as liability, litigation, and reputational damage. The authors recommend that an open discussion is now needed within the space tourism industry to consider the risks.

[...] The findings of the study have been published today (24 April) as a green paper for community consultation.

[...] Alex Layendecker, director of the Astrosexological Research Institute and a co-author of the green paper, said: "The sociological and cultural aspects are fascinating to consider, given the approaching shift from well-trained professional and private astronauts to true 'space tourists'. That shift will encapsulate changes in motivations, social interactions, and behavioural norms, the impacts of which we need to take seriously."