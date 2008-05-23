23/05/08/1518239 story
The co-creator of the Internet's protocols admits his crystal ball had a few cracks:
Vint Cerf, the recipient of the 2023 IEEE Medal of Honor for "co-creating the Internet architecture and providing sustained leadership in its phenomenal growth in becoming society's critical infrastructure," didn't have a perfect view of the Internet's future. In hindsight, there are a few things he admits he got wrong. Here some of those mistakes, as recently told to IEEE Spectrum:
- 1) "I thought 32 bits ought to be enough for Internet addresses."
- 2) "I didn't pay enough attention to security."
- 3) "I didn't really appreciate the implications of the World Wide Web."
These are only his top three - can you think of some that are missing from that group? What about any mistakes that aren't top 3 but still in hindsight should have been done differently?
