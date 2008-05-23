The co-creator of the Internet's protocols admits his crystal ball had a few cracks:

Vint Cerf, the recipient of the 2023 IEEE Medal of Honor for "co-creating the Internet architecture and providing sustained leadership in its phenomenal growth in becoming society's critical infrastructure," didn't have a perfect view of the Internet's future. In hindsight, there are a few things he admits he got wrong. Here some of those mistakes, as recently told to IEEE Spectrum: 1) "I thought 32 bits ought to be enough for Internet addresses."

2) "I didn't pay enough attention to security."

3) "I didn't really appreciate the implications of the World Wide Web."

These are only his top three - can you think of some that are missing from that group? What about any mistakes that aren't top 3 but still in hindsight should have been done differently?