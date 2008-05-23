Australia: Woman survives on wine during five days stranded in Australian bush:
A 48-year-old woman survived five days stranded in the bush in Australia by eating sweets and drinking a single bottle of wine.
Lillian Ip set off on what was meant to be a short trip on Sunday, travelling through dense bush in Victoria state.
But she hit a dead-end after taking a wrong turn, and her vehicle became stuck in the mud.
Ms Ip - who doesn't drink - only had a bottle of wine in the car as she was planning to give it as a present.
After five nights stranded, she was discovered by emergency services on Friday as they flew overhead as part of a search.
"The first thing coming in my mind, I was thinking 'water and a cigarette,'" Ms Ip told 9News Australia. "Thank god the policewoman had a cigarette."
[...] "The only liquid Lillian, who doesn't drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through," Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said.
"She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her."
Ms Ip was taken to hospital to be treated for dehydration, but has since returned home to Melbourne.
I'm just off to repack my survival bag.....
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Tuesday May 09, @12:19PM (1 child)
To give it some context I checked the weather and it's "spring jacket weather" around there now.
A lot of Americans think the weather in .au is dramatic ocean coast surrounded by 150F desert. But there is some variation from that in Australia.
It reminds me of Texas where there's some parts that are almost habitable although there is plenty of wasteland.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by namefags_are_jerks on Tuesday May 09, @12:31PM
We're coming into Winter atm, wit Alpine areas already experiencing snow, with sub-alpine hitting 0C. The Victorian region she was lost in would have certainly been between 0-10C overnight -- so staying with the car was a good idea for that reason alone.