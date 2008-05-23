The biofuel's bipartisan support isn't about science, but politics:
Two decades ago, when the world was wising up to the threat of climate change, the Bush administration touted ethanol — a fuel usually made from corn — for its threefold promise: It would wean the country off foreign oil, line farmers' pockets, and reduce carbon pollution. In 2007, Congress mandated that refiners nearly quintuple the amount of biofuels mixed into the nation's gasoline supply over 15 years. The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, projected that ethanol would emit at least 20 percent fewer greenhouse gasses than conventional gasoline.
Scientists say the EPA was too optimistic, and some research shows that the congressional mandate did more climatic harm than good. A 2022 study found that producing and burning corn-based fuel is at least 24 percent more carbon-intensive than refining and combusting gasoline. The biofuel industry and the Department of Energy, or DOE, vehemently criticized those findings, which nevertheless challenge the widespread claim that ethanol is something of a magic elixir.
"There's an intuition people have that burning plants is better than burning fossil fuels," said Timothy Searchinger. He is a senior researcher at the Center for Policy Research on Energy and the Environment at Princeton University and an early skeptic of ethanol. "Growing plants is good. Burning plants isn't."
Given all that, not to mention the growing popularity of electric vehicles, you'd think ethanol is on the way out. Not so. Politicians across the ideological spectrum continue to tout it as a way to win energy independence and save the climate. The fuel's bipartisan staying power has less to do with any environmental benefits than with disputed science and the sway of the biofuel lobby, agricultural economists and policy analysts told Grist.
"The only way ethanol makes sense is as a political issue," said Jason Hill, a bioproducts and biosystems engineering professor at the University of Minnesota.
Although the 15 billion gallons of ethanol mixed into gasoline each year falls well short of the 36 billion that President Bush hoped for, the number of refineries in the U.S. has nearly doubled to almost 200 since his presidency. Between 2008 and 2016, corn cultivation increased by about 9 percent. In some areas, like the Dakotas and western Minnesota, it rose as much as 100 percent during that time. Nationwide, corn land expanded by more than 11 million acres between 2005 and 2021.
"A quarter of all the corn land in the U.S. is used for ethanol. It's a land area equivalent to all the corn land in Minnesota and Iowa combined," said Hill. "That has implications. It's not just what happens in the U.S. It's what happens globally."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 09, @05:19PM (1 child)
I've heard the one place where ethanol makes any sense at all as a fuel is Brazil. It's because they can use sugar cane, which requires no malting stage and has a very high yield.
At best, ethanol production can absorb agricultural surplus--malt expired grain, the grain having been stored as a strategic stockpile for emergency use, and turn it in to industrial ethanol.
I think it's ridiculous to encourage it for going straight to fuel. The fossil fuel input doesn't provide enough return. You're better off using that fossil fuel to help build solar farms, wind farms, and hydro power.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday May 09, @06:08PM
The problem is that biofuels don't balance out at any level so if you don't pass a senseless law to mix it in fuel, industry won't use it since it will just waste money and eat away at their carbon quotas.
