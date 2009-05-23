A month after internal, sensitive data from Samsung was accidentally leaked to ChatGPT, Samsung is cracking down on usage of the generative AI service. The electronics giant is planning a temporary block of the use of generative AI tools on company-owned devices, covering computers, tablets, phones, as well as non-company-owned devices running on internal networks. The ban would cover not just ChatGPT, but services that use the technology like Microsoft's Bing, as well as competing generative AI services like Bard from Google.

[...] According to a memo from Monday seen by Bloomberg, the restriction would be temporary, lasting until it builds "security measures to create a secure environment for safely using generative AI to enhance employees' productivity and efficiency." The South Korea-headquartered tech firm is said to be developing its own in-house AI tools for "software development and translation," according to the report.

[...] The tech giant initially allowed employees at its device solutions (DS) division, which manages its semiconductor and display businesses, to use generative AI from March 11. In the aftermath of the data leak, Samsung also asked staff using generative AI tools elsewhere "not to submit any company-related information or personal data," which could disclose its intellectual property, by the memo reviewed by Bloomberg.

One of the issues that Samsung noted that it is difficult to "retrieve and delete" the data on external servers, and the data transmitted to such AI tools could be disclosed to other users. Based on Samsung's internal survey in April, about 65% of participants said using generative AI tools carries a security risk.