from the you-get-an-LLM-and-YOU-get-an-LLM dept.
Pearson has already sent out a cease-and-desist letter over use of its intellectual property:
Textbooks giant Pearson is currently taking legal action over the use of its intellectual property to train AI models, chief executive Andy Bird revealed today as the firm laid out its plans for its own artificial intelligence-powered products.
The firm laid out its plans on how it would use AI a week after its share price tumbled by 15% as American rival Chegg said its own business had been hurt by the rise of ChatGPT.
Those plans would include AI-powered summaries of Pearson educational videos, to be rolled out this month for Pearson+ members, as well as AI-generated multiple choice questions for areas where a student might need more help.
Bird said Pearson had an advantage as its AI products would use Pearson content for training, which he said would make it more reliable.
[...] Bird also said it was usually easy to tell what a large language model such as ChatGPT has been trained on, because "you can ask it".
Bird also sought to point out a difference between Pearson and Chegg, which focuses more on homework assistance.
"They are in a very different business to us," he said. "We see a great differentiator between what Chegg are offering and what Pearson+ are offering.
"We're in the business of helping you learn and improve your skills, not in the business of answering."
He added that - as Pearson was in the business of learning - its products would be hard to replace.
"If all we had to do was read a set of facts in order to learn, there'd be no need for schools, colleges and teachers."
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday May 12, @12:08AM
Ok then -- if you're so smart, *you* figure it out. Legal threats [schlockmercenary.com] are as good place to start as any, let's see how that goes.
Labs! You also need labs.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday May 12, @12:49AM
I went to college in the 80s, textbooks were 2/3 my cost. It pissed me off to no end that the used books were 99% the same as the new editions, the only difference being they moved chapters and problem numbers around.
Undergrad Algebra, Calculus, diffy Q's, Chemistry, Physics, English, and $diety knows how many other disciplines haven't changed in the past 50 years. There is no reason there can't be an open source PDF textbook for these classes, where it costs $5-$10 to print and bind them.
Fuck textbook publishers, they are a parasite on higher education.
I remember 1 English teacher who assigned a dozen books, all for $4-$20 at the local mega-bookseller. Problem was, he only used at most 1 chapter of each book. I remember 1 book he used 1 paragraph. That guy was an asshole.
I just passed a drug test. My dealer has some explaining to do.