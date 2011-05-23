from the my-computer-means-my-choice dept.
An experiment that could become permanent:
YouTube's annoying ads often push those who don't want to pay $120 for YouTube Premium to use ad blockers. But Google isn't happy about this potentially lost revenue, and has decided to experiment with a feature that urges ad-blocker users to think again.
Redditor Sazk100 posted a screenshot earlier this week showing a YouTube popup warning that ad blockers are not allowed on the platform. It notes that ads allow YouTube to stay free for billions of users worldwide, and that an ad-free experience is available via the paid-for YouTube Premium. The message finishes with two options: Allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium, which is $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for access to original programs and no ads.
Some users who've seen it say they have been able to simply close the pop-up and continue blocking ads on YouTube, but it's likely that Google will clamp down on this, or make the pop-up appear regularly enough to be a distraction.
The moderators of the YouTube subreddit wrote that an employee had confirmed the ad-blocker message was an experiment by YouTube. A Google spokesperson expanded on this in a statement to IGN.
"We're running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium," they said. "Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers."
While most online companies make their revenue from ads, some complain that YouTube has gone too far, citing its increasing number of unskippable and extended mid-roll ads.
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Friday May 12, @11:25AM (3 children)
It's the gratuitous javascript which carry the ads which are the problem. Many would accept ads in and of themselves, but the javascript-laden advertisements often carry a malware payload [theguardian.com], that applies even at reputable sites [nytimes.com]. This push to force gratuitous javascripts down everyone's throats is neither necessary nor safe.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @11:33AM (1 child)
I think 99% of the blocker users are in fact thinking of the ads, not rare malware payloads. Though blocking ads and their scripts is always a big help on slower computers.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Friday May 12, @11:57AM
Probably, but when YouTube expects people to sit through ads that are literally longer than the videos that they are placed on, that is a problem. Some of the ads are 20+ minutes and even though you are allowed to skip most of that, you have to manually do so, which means that you need a free hand to skip it. So, if you're listening to the content while doing something else, you get inconvenienced.
Then there's all the videos that should be monetized, but aren't and the content that gets buried because Google doesn't think that it's adequately profitable or crosses over an arbitrary rule that wasn't a rule when the video was posted. Really, they've got nobody to blame but themselves.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Friday May 12, @11:37AM
"even at reputable sites [nytimes.com]"
Well, that was a coffee spit moment.
No one is forcing anyone to go to sites with JavaScript. They do so of their own free will.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by higuita on Friday May 12, @11:33AM (1 child)
Yes, people use ad blockers because google made the ads too annoying, this is a arm race, youtube increase ads, more people will use ad blockers. Increase the duration of ads? more people for ad blockers... make them unskippable? you know the answer already
Mid-roll ads are specially annoying, specially on certain content, like music, where you may be in a calm and relaxing music and it jump to some annoying ad, making it mostly unusable. At very least, the ad should be inline with the mood of the video to be acceptable
Finaly, stupid ads, i once got a ad to another youtube video... that was 1h long... so the video that i was watching was 10min and got one ad that if i didn't skip, it would take 1h (and worse, it was metal music, that is even something i don't really like)
and by the way, youtube is the main video platform, but there are other smaller ones, that people should also use, competition is good, like vimeo, peertube, odysee, floatplane, dailymotion, etc
the lack of content on those platforms is the chkicken and egg problem, if there is few people on those platform, there is also less content.... increase the usage and more content will show up
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Friday May 12, @11:48AM
Media servers have 0 ads, ever. With 18TB USB drives available now, this is clearly the way to go. You just gotta find someone with a decent media library.
It takes a week to copy 14 TB with usb 2. So I'm told.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday May 12, @11:35AM (1 child)
See also the recent change in the Videos tab that forces display of "for you" instead of "latest" which pretty much everyone hates and I'm sure in the usual Hegel thesis-antithesis-synthesis pattern the newly create problem will be 'fixed' by subscribers gaining the new feature of not having the wrong display order of videos.
The hack around it is removing "watched history" or whatever it is in the settings thus "for you" isn't defaulting anymore.
Anyway long way around saying Youtube sucks. What would the world do without a service that uses small bash shell scripts for customer service? Its all good news for YT's competitors.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @11:44AM
Better to bookmark channels directly than rely on an account and subscriptions. Although I still get new videos I want to see on the homepage and in recommendations.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Friday May 12, @11:41AM (1 child)
Adblock & noscript is just how the internet works. (for me)
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Friday May 12, @11:59AM
Exactly. It's also not "potentially lost revenue" because if I can't block the ads, I'll just find another way to spend my time.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 12, @11:51AM
For what little of value remains on YouTube I just use a downloader and watch it offline. The site is so bloated and slow even without ads as to be nigh unuseable (on a bloody i7).