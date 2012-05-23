23/05/12/1247243 story
Elon Musk says he's found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks:
Elon Musk said Thursday he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called.
He did not name the person but she will be starting in about six weeks.
Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO.
The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being Twitter's executive chairman and chief technology officer.
Musk has been saying for nearly six months that he plans to find a new CEO for San Francisco-based Twitter.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Sunday May 14, @06:10AM (1 child)
Her name is Linda Yaccarino [abc.net.au].
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday May 14, @06:26AM
Sane people are not very happy about she actually being a WEF
puppetoperative. Also, a COVID-19 vaccination media fanatic.
I evaluate this situation as "Musk is now under heavy pressure by establishment".
Let's just wait and see how this goes.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Sunday May 14, @06:26AM
Remember when Elon Musk let people vote for him to quit and he agreed to abide by the results? https://www.reuters.com/technology/musk-poll-shows-575-want-him-step-down-twitter-chief-2022-12-19/ [reuters.com] Pepperridge Farms remembers. I'd wager she never gets the job.