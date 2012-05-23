Stories
Elon Musk Says He's Found a New CEO for Twitter, a Woman Who Will Start in 6 Weeks

posted by janrinok on Sunday May 14, @05:57AM   Printer-friendly
Business

upstart writes:

Elon Musk says he's found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks:

Elon Musk said Thursday he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called.

He did not name the person but she will be starting in about six weeks.

Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO.

The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being Twitter's executive chairman and chief technology officer.

Musk has been saying for nearly six months that he plans to find a new CEO for San Francisco-based Twitter.

