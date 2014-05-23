from the we-need-you-to-run-on-systems-with-better-telemetry-exfiltration dept.
Goodbye to Roblox on Linux with their new anti-cheat and Wine blocking:
You might have seen recently that I covered the upcoming updates for Roblox*, and now it's here blocking Wine with their new anti-cheat. This means you won't be able to play it on Linux any more, at all, unless you find some sort of special workaround.
Previously the roll-out of this update was being tested only with some users. Now though it's here for everyone giving a 64 bit client and introducing their Hyperion anti-cheat software which they are intentionally blocking Wine with. Naturally plenty of Roblox fans on Linux are upset by this, asking their team for updates on what their plans are.
In a fresh statement on their official developer forum one of their staff said this, in reply to users asking about updates in regards to Linux support:
Hi - thanks for the question. I definitely get where you're coming from, and as you point out, you deserve a clear, good-faith answer. Unfortunately that answer is essentially "no."
[...] Again, I'm personally sorry to have to say this. Way back in 2000 I had a few patches accepted into the kernel, and I led the port of Roblox game servers from Windows to Linux several years ago. From a technical and philosophical perspective, it would be a wonderful thing to do. But our first responsibility is to our overall community, and the opportunity cost of supporting a Linux client is far, far too high to justify.
They're clearly not going to be releasing a Native Linux build, which I think most people probably already knew, but at least previously they repeatedly said that Wine was a "priority" to support but now it doesn't sound as likely going by the above.
What is Roblox? Roblox is an app that allows users to play a wide variety of games, create games, and chat with others online. It combines gaming, social media, and social commerce. Billing itself as the “ultimate virtual universe,” Roblox experiences are places where users can socialize, build their own spaces, and even earn and spend virtual money.
Apparently, it is very "popular with kids".
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday May 15, @02:53PM
I hardly knew ye.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Monday May 15, @03:05PM (1 child)
I play Roblox with my kids. Yes, can confirm that about a week ago, Roblox broke their WINE compatibility. For months, Roblox had been working great under vanilla WINE, and before that, working great with "grapejuice".
So we're cutting back on Roblox. Am pushing the kids to play other games, such as Minetest or Minecraft. Not easy, especially with all the YouTube videos of Roblox play. I was surprised to see just how much of that there is. Like, there are these "Rainbow Friends", which I had supposed was just one obscure Roblox scenario among thousands, but it seems it's big enough to have quite a few videos of teens playing that scenario, and they've even made story videos about the Rainbow Friends. I don't know if Rainbow Friends started in Roblox, or if they were created outside of Roblox and someone just made a Roblox scenario featuring them.
I have at least held the line on "Robux", their in-game currency that you can too easily spend real money on. Have never bought or earned a single Robux.
(Score: 3, Informative) by PiMuNu on Monday May 15, @03:26PM
In the same boat.
I recommend minecraft mods as a good experience; for example FTBApp has native linux support, and makes a nice UI for installing all the major minecraft mods. minecraft has much better support for hacking (e.g. writing mods), so as a stealth edutainment option there is much more scope to get the kids into coding...
(Score: 0, Redundant) by namefags_are_jerks on Monday May 15, @03:09PM
Damn. The people who think Linux is for running non-free software got screwed over again...
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Monday May 15, @03:17PM (1 child)
Company caters to customer that pay. Film at 11.
This is the problem with any game on Linux. You're asking for-profit companies to cater to a market comprised of people that were willing to go out of their way to avoid paying for software. Convincing decision-makers that's a good idea is an uphill climb.
On the one hand, it would seem like the technical hurdle is less now. That's a plus. On the other hand, Windows is "free" if your privacy has no value. That's a minus. For the decision makers, the potential to monetize users is now less about finding customers willing to pay for software, and more about finding customers who don't mind being data-mined. Once again, the Windows user fits that profile and the Linux user doesn't.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 15, @03:32PM
There are plenty of Linux users who pay for software, but that's not the perception - and more importantly: there just aren't that many Linux users out there, period.
Lots and lots of Windows users (especially kids with more time than money on their hands) go to great lengths to avoid paying for things, including software, virtual universes, etc.
If they had developed their platform in Qt, they could be native on Windows, OS-X, and Linux, and use a uniform storefront to charge one place for users running anywhere.
Now, I'm back to my split platform project where I need a REST client running in Windows, because that's the only place I can get on the company VPN, to interoperate with our Linux device via AMQP so it can reach this server that's only accessible on the company network.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Monday May 15, @03:31PM (1 child)
I don't care about Roblox specifically, but the broad statement that anti-cheat is incompatible with compatibility layer (Wine or Proton) is defeating years of development of the software. Valve famously said 100% compatibly of their library, and while that is a stretch the anti-cheat software blocking games is a major hurdle. Skimming over ProtonDB almost all games that are Borked are due to anti-cheat software.
To their credit, compatibility layers can be a vector for inserting cheats. I guess the solution would be native support for the anti-cheat client - considering there is only a handful of anti-cheat vendors that shouldn't be too difficult. But if Valve can't encourage anti-cheat vendors to play ball with Linux, I'm not sure who can.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 15, @03:35PM
>the anti-cheat software blocking games is a major hurdle
The real problem is that these anti-cheat softwares are using clever obscurity tricks that aren't portable (or secure). If they'd step back, take a 2 week course in cryptography - PAY ATTENTION - and then design their anti-cheat system around strong cryptographic keys with robust key management systems, they could be portable across all platforms AND secure.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻