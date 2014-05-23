from the nuke-it-from-orbit-hindsight-20/20 dept.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2023/05/meaningful-harm-from-ai-necessary-before-regulation-says-microsoft-exec/
As lawmakers worldwide attempt to understand how to regulate rapidly advancing AI technologies, Microsoft chief economist Michael Schwarz told attendees of the World Economic Forum Growth Summit today that "we shouldn't regulate AI until we see some meaningful harm that is actually happening, not imaginary scenarios."
The comments came about 45 minutes into a panel called "Growth Hotspots: Harnessing the Generative AI Revolution." Reacting, another featured speaker, CNN anchor Zain Asher, stopped Schwarz to ask, "Wait, we should wait until we see harm before we regulate it?"
[...]
Lawmakers are racing to draft AI regulations that acknowledge harm but don't threaten AI progress. Last year, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned Congress that lawmakers should exercise "great caution" when drafting AI policy solutions. The FTC regards harms as instances where "AI tools can be inaccurate, biased, and discriminatory by design and incentivize relying on increasingly invasive forms of commercial surveillance." More recently, the White House released a blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, describing some outcomes of AI use as "deeply harmful," but "not inevitable."
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 15, @08:34PM
It isn't necessary that anyone be harmed by something, before it can be regulated. All that is necessary for regulations to be formed, are for people to disagree about how that thing can be used. It may or may not be necessary that someone imagines that they might be harmed by the product, but I don't really think so.
That may explain why the internet is so much like the Wild Wild West. Arse wipes in charge of $corporation and $project claim that you can't regulate them, until they harm someone? FFS, even if that were true, we can demonstrate that people are being tricked and fooled by AI, already today! The potential for harm is abundant.
So, they think maybe no regulation should apply, until someone dies as a result of their product? Is one death enough, or do we need a thousand? How much harm is relevant?
