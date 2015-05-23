Chemotherapy that does not harm the body, but effectively fights cancer cells: that is the goal of chemist Sylvestre Bonnet and his team. During his Ph.D. research, chemist Xuequan Zhou brought that goal a little closer. He developed molecules that, upon injection into the bloodstream, self-assemble into nanoparticles that accumulate in the tumor. Targeted irradiation with visible light then attacks the tumor. The research has now been published in Nature Chemistry.

"Conventional anti-cancer drugs often do not differentiate enough between good and bad cells," Bonnet explains. "They kill them both." The researchers have come up with a solution to this problem: nanoparticles that target the tumor and only become active under the influence of visible light. "This anticancer phototherapy allows doctors to treat a specific part of the body without damaging the rest. It is already in use in several hospitals." Molecules that form nanoparticles by themselves

Until now, chemists had to first attach the chemotherapy drugs to nanoparticles in the lab. Doctors then administered them by injection into the patient's bloodstream. Conjugation to the nanoparticles helped the chemotherapy find the tumor. Zhou's drug works slightly differently. "The lab work is no longer necessary," he says. "You can administer the molecules directly. Once in the blood, nanoparticles then form all by themselves."