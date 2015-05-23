Study reveals that some coping strategies only make the problem worse:
Five billion people spend almost half of their waking hours online. According to a new study from Aalto University, browser clutter is a serious problem for one in four of them. The results will be presented on April 27 at CHI 2023, the leading conference for human-computer interaction research.
'We began exploring which challenges make users feel overwhelmed when browsing the internet. We also mapped the behaviors that cause the clutter and how users react to the stress,' says Associate Professor and Head of Department Janne Lindqvist.
Browsing habits play a major role in cluttering up a browser. Using interviews and an online survey, the researchers found that clutter-related stress goes up when users keep a large number of tabs and browser windows open, as well as because of interactive elements like ads and pop-up windows.
Multitasking adds to the problem, and it gets worse if users are hesitant to close tabs or are dealing with complex tasks. Clutter also accumulates when users have tabs open related to different online activities – for example, if they're managing a travel reservation in one tab and chatting with friends or colleagues in another.
[...] The study found that many users react to stress by trying to change either their behavior or their attitude towards the clutter. Only the former, problem-focused solutions, proved helpful in solving the issue. An example solution would be to consciously minimize clutter by deciding on an upper limit to the number of tabs you have open.
[...] The researchers pointed out that 'organizing' techniques, such as using tools to manage tabs, might just lead to more clutter. 'These approaches are similar to someone not actually cleaning but just rearranging things in the same space – the problem doesn't go away,' says Lindqvist.
[...] 'We use computers every day, and it's definitely not always ideal. Many things would actually be much better handled only on paper,' he says. 'I look at this from the point of view of how we can live a meaningful and good life despite computers.'
How many tabs do you have open right now?
Rongjun Ma, Henrik Lassila, Leysan Nurgalieva, Janne Lindqvist, When Browsing Gets Cluttered: Exploring and Modeling Interactions of Browsing Clutter, Browsing Habits, and Coping [open], CHI '23: Proceedings of the 2023 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems, April 2023 https://doi.org/10.1145/3544548.3580690
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday May 16, @03:30PM (1 child)
Remember back in the late 1990s / early 2000s when browsers did not have tabs? Yes, really. And it was uphill both ways! And cell phones were this brand new revolution.
People didn't have to deal with the problem of browser tabs. They had to deal with having dozens of separate browser windows open. And the tendency of their browser to crash.
I started with Linux in June 1999 and was surprised how stable the browser was even with many browser windows open.
Didn't people figure out by the mid 2000s how to manage bookmarks and not keep so many windows/tabs open?
The internet did not make the world dumber. It made it easier for dumb people to voice their opinions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aafcac on Tuesday May 16, @03:53PM
A lot of this is because we have "experts" obsessed with UX that can't be bothered to pay attention to what users are doing and how they're doing it. So much has been done to make the interface look neat, without considering how that impacts the user. If anything, computers have gotten significantly harder to operate now than when things were primarily either DOS or MacOS.