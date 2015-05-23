Stories
OpenAI Peeks into the “Black Box” of Neural Networks with New Research

posted by janrinok on Tuesday May 16, @06:09PM   Printer-friendly
from the playing-with-fire dept.
/dev/random

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2023/05/openai-peeks-into-the-black-box-of-neural-networks-with-new-research/

On Tuesday, OpenAI published a new research paper detailing a technique that uses its GPT-4 language model to write explanations for the behavior of neurons in its older GPT-2 model, albeit imperfectly. It's a step forward for "interpretability," which is a field of AI that seeks to explain why neural networks create the outputs they do.
[...]
In the first sentence of OpenAI's paper, the authors write, "Language models have become more capable and more widely deployed, but we do not understand how they work."

For outsiders, that likely sounds like a stunning admission from a company that not only depends on revenue from LLMs but also hopes to accelerate them to beyond-human levels of reasoning ability.

But this property of "not knowing" exactly how a neural network's individual neurons work together to produce its outputs has a well-known name: the black box. You feed the network inputs (like a question), and you get outputs (like an answer), but whatever happens in between (inside the "black box") is a mystery.

My thoughts were always that you didn't get to look into the black box of goodies. As opposed to no one even knows how this magic things works. As the kids say, YOLO, because "hold my beer" is old fashioned?

Original Submission


This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @07:08PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 16, @07:08PM (#1306597)

    What's the point of a human reading stuff generated by the language models?
    If there's no human writer, what's the point? There's nothing that is attempted at being conveyed. It's just mechanical, statistically generated words. It could just as well have been complete gibberish in a made up language.

    I ask this genuinely: what is the actual point of a human reading stuff generated by these models?

    • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday May 16, @07:17PM (1 child)

      by Freeman (732) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 16, @07:17PM (#1306600) Journal

      You say that and I constantly talk to my wife about all the giant lists of memes / lists of "my kid did this dumb thing" / etc.

      You have literally no idea, if any of it is actually real. At first it was just something that people made up. Now, literally just spam generated by an LLM. We can forego calling any of them "Artificial Intelligences".

      --
      Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"

      • (Score: 2) by crm114 on Tuesday May 16, @07:24PM

        by crm114 (8238) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday May 16, @07:24PM (#1306601)

        I, for one, believe Freeman is a actual human, with X number of years of experience on this planet.

        For me, Respect is earned, not expected.

        You have my respect.

(1)