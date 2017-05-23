Stories
The AI race heats up: Google announces PaLM 2, its answer to GPT-4

posted by hubie on Thursday May 18, @03:07AM   Printer-friendly
from the clone-wars dept.
Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2023/05/googles-top-ai-model-palm-2-hopes-to-upstage-gpt-4-in-generative-mastery/

On Wednesday, Google introduced PaLM 2, a family of foundational language models comparable to OpenAI's GPT-4. At its Google I/O event in Mountain View, California, Google revealed that it already uses PaLM 2 to power 25 products, including its Bard conversational AI assistant.

As a family of large language models (LLMs), PaLM 2 has been trained on an enormous volume of data and does next-word prediction, which outputs the most likely text after a prompt input by humans. PaLM stands for "Pathways Language Model," and "Pathways" is a machine-learning technique created at Google. PaLM 2 follows up on the original PaLM, which Google announced in April 2022.

