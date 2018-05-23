from the sanitized-for-your-protection dept.
Google to start deleting inactive personal email accounts. If your personal email account with Google have been inactive for two years it will, or may, be deleted.
To reduce this risk, we are updating our inactivity policy for Google Accounts to 2 years across our products. Starting later this year, if a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years, we may delete the account and its contents ...
Notice that they MAY delete the account and all the content. Weird that they say may instead of will. Will some of them be kept around anyway? Are they saving the content but deleting the account? Is it so the Google AI can have one long good snoop before it goes into dev/null?
I might have missed it but to delete accounts for security reasons, that seems to be the reason given, is by itself sort of a security issue. After all what stops someone from re-registering the names afterwards. Hope that whatever mail they had keeps on sending to the address. Or it can be used to recover account credentials with other services. Deleting in that regard seems bad if they do not also block re-registration of said emails for a very very long time. Most of them will be duds but if you automate the process you'll hit digital credentials gold eventually.
If nothing else for spamming and scamming. After all johnny5753@gmail.com is your personal friend so whatever he mailed you must be real ...
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday May 18, @12:06PM (2 children)
people didn't need but were coaxed into creating when they bought a cellphone to have access to the Play Store, because nobody told them they could sideload? Do those account count as inactive, or actively used to deanonymize and track those cellphone users?
(Score: 2) by owl on Thursday May 18, @12:29PM
An account attached to the 'play store' is actively bringing in advertising and spying money payments from advertisers, so of course that account won't be deleted.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday May 18, @12:32PM
From what I gather tho you don't have to check your mail. It's probably just the easiest and most common thing. I recall that they did mention that you could login and watch a youtube video or login to your gdrive etc etc and that would count to. So I would assume that all those people that have required g-accounts for their phones and such are more or less automatically logged in all the time so that big brother Google can keep track of you ... for your security and such reasons.
That reminds me, one of my old workphones "required" a gmail account when I got it. To access the store and such. So that was created just for that and then promptly like never used ever again. So there might be a lot of those around.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 18, @12:19PM
Sure enough, there was an email from Google about 2 years ago announcing that inactive accounts might be deleted. Reading between the lines, I got the impression that accounts with a lot of dead storage (old photos, other large attachments??) might be first to be deleted, but that's just my take.
That same email also included links to several Google pages that were claimed to give more details about what counts as activity (or inactivity) and other Google policies. I tried all those links and they were all dead this morning...