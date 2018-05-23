Lots of ideas have been floated by legislators and others in hopes of limiting the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Very few of these ideas have been good. Most have assumed that the problem is so horrendous any efforts are justified. The problem here is that governments need to actually justify mandated mass privacy invasions, which is something that they almost always can't do.

It's even a fraught issue in the private sector. Apple briefly proposed engaging in client-side scanning of users' devices to detect CSAM and prevent its distribution. This effort was put on hold when pretty much everyone objected to Apple's proposal, stating the obvious problems it would create — a list that included undermining the security and privacy protections Apple has long used as evidence of its superiority over competing products and their manufacturers.

Not that legislators appear to care. The EU Commission continues to move forward with "for the children" client-side scanning mandate, despite the multitude of problems this mandate would create. Last year, the proposal was ripped to shreds by the EU Data Protection Board and its supervisor in a report that explained the mandate would result in plenty of privacy invasion and data privacy law violations that simply could not be excused by the Commission's desire to limit the spread of CSAM.

[...] So, the proposal continues to move forward, ignoring pretty much every rational person's objections and the German government's flat-out refusal to enforce this mandate should it actually become law.

The Commission has ignored pretty much everyone while pushing this massive privacy/security threat past the legislative goal line. But it may not be able to ignore the latest objections to its proposal, given that they're being raised by the EU government's own lawyers.