Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates says he's "scared" about artificial intelligence falling into the wrong hands, but unlike some fellow experts who have called for a pause on advanced A.I. development, he argues that the technology may already be on a runaway train:
The latest advancements in A.I. are revolutionary, Gates said in an interview with ABC published Monday, but the technology comes with many uncertainties. U.S. regulators are failing to stay up to speed, he said, and with research into human-level artificial intelligence advancing fast, over 1,000 technologists and computer scientists including Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk signed an open letter in March calling for a six-month pause on advanced A.I. development until "robust A.I. governance systems" are in place.
But for Gates, A.I. isn't the type of technology you can just hit the pause button on.
"If you just pause the good guys and you don't pause everyone else, you're probably hurting yourself," he told ABC, adding that it is critical for the "good guys" to develop more powerful A.I. systems.
[...] "We're all scared that a bad guy could grab it. Let's say the bad guys get ahead of the good guys, then something like cyber attacks could be driven by an A.I.," Gates said.
The competitive nature of A.I. development means that a moratorium on new research is unlikely to succeed, he argued.
Originally spotted on The Eponymous Pickle.
Previously: Fearing "Loss of Control," AI Critics Call for 6-Month Pause in AI Development
Related: AI Weapons Among Non-State Actors May be Impossible to Stop
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2023/03/fearing-loss-of-control-ai-critics-call-for-6-month-pause-in-ai-development/
On Wednesday, the Future of Life Institute published an open letter on its website calling on AI labs to "immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4." Signed by Elon Musk and several prominent AI researchers, the letter quickly began to draw attention in the press—and some criticism on social media.
Earlier this month, OpenAI released GPT-4, an AI model that can perform compositional tasks and allegedly pass standardized tests at a human level, although those claims are still being evaluated by research. Regardless, GPT-4 and Bing Chat's advancement in capabilities over previous AI models spooked some experts who believe we are heading toward super-intelligent AI systems faster than previously expected.
See Also: FTC Should Stop OpenAI From Launching New GPT Models, Says AI Policy Group
Governments also have no theory on how nefarious groups might behave using the tech:
The proliferation of AI in weapon systems among non-state actors such as terrorist groups or mercenaries would be virtually impossible to stop, according to a hearing before UK Parliament.
The House of Lords' AI in Weapon Systems Committee yesterday heard how the software nature of AI models that may be used in a military context made them difficult to contain and keep out of nefarious hands.
When we talk about non-state actors that conjures images of violent extremist organizations, but it should include large multinational corporations, which are very much at the forefront of developing this technology
Speaking to the committee, James Black, assistant director of defense and security research group RAND Europe, said: "A lot of stuff is very much going to be difficult to control from a non-proliferation perspective, due to its inherent software-based nature. A lot of our export controls and non-proliferation regimes that exist are very much focused on old-school traditional hardware: it's missiles, it's engines, it's nuclear materials."
An added uncertainty was that there was no established "war game" theory of how hostile non-state actors might behave using AI-based weapons.
(Score: 2) by optotronic on Friday May 19, @01:55AM
I don't like to agree with Bill Gates, but he has a point. The risk of a sentient or malevolent AI is probably less than the risk of an adversary gaining a threatening advantage.
Famous last words...