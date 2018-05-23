The latest advancements in A.I. are revolutionary, Gates said in an interview with ABC published Monday, but the technology comes with many uncertainties. U.S. regulators are failing to stay up to speed, he said, and with research into human-level artificial intelligence advancing fast, over 1,000 technologists and computer scientists including Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk signed an open letter in March calling for a six-month pause on advanced A.I. development until "robust A.I. governance systems" are in place.

But for Gates, A.I. isn't the type of technology you can just hit the pause button on.

"If you just pause the good guys and you don't pause everyone else, you're probably hurting yourself," he told ABC, adding that it is critical for the "good guys" to develop more powerful A.I. systems.

[...] "We're all scared that a bad guy could grab it. Let's say the bad guys get ahead of the good guys, then something like cyber attacks could be driven by an A.I.," Gates said.

The competitive nature of A.I. development means that a moratorium on new research is unlikely to succeed, he argued.