On Thursday, AI company Anthropic announced it has given its ChatGPT-like Claude AI language model the ability to analyze an entire book's worth of material in under a minute. This new ability comes from expanding Claude's context window to 100,000 tokens, or about 75,000 words.

Like OpenAI's GPT-4, Claude is a large language model (LLM) that works by predicting the next token in a sequence when given a certain input. Tokens are fragments of words used to simplify AI data processing, and a "context window" is similar to short-term memory—how much human-provided input data an LLM can process at once.

[...]

While it may not sound impressive to pick out changes in a text (Microsoft Word can do that, but only if it has two documents to compare), consider that after feeding Claude the text of The Great Gatsby, the AI model can then interactively answer questions about it or analyze its meaning. 100,000 tokens is a big upgrade for LLMs. By comparison, OpenAI's GPT-4 LLM boasts context window lengths of 4,096 tokens (about 3,000 words) when used as part of ChatGPT and 8,192 or 32,768 tokens via the GPT-4 API (which is currently only available via waitlist).

[...]

Notably, Anthropic received a $300 million investment from Google in late 2022, with Google acquiring a 10 percent stake in the firm.

Anthropic says that 100K context windows are available now for users of the Claude API, which is currently restricted by a waitlist.