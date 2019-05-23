Stories
Reddit Will Allow Users to Upload NSFW Images From Desktop

posted by janrinok on Saturday May 20, @01:37PM
from the must-keep-the-flow-of-porn-coming dept.
upstart writes:

Reddit will allow users to upload NSFW images from desktop:

Reddit announced Thursday that it will now allow users to upload NSFW images from desktops in adult communities. The feature was already available on the social network's mobile app.

[...] "This now gives us feature parity with our mobile apps, which (as you know) already has this functionality. You must set your community to 18+ if your community's content will primarily be not safe for work (NSFW)," the company said.

Reddit's announcement comes days after Imgur said that the image hosting platform was banning explicit photos from May 15. At that time, the company said that explicit content formed a risk to Imgur's "community and its business". Banning this type of content would "protect the future of the Imgur community."

Many of Reddit's communities rely on Imgur's hosting services. However, the social network allowing native NSFW uploads through desktop might be the most logical solution going forward.

Image hosting is not the only hurdle for NSFW communities. Last month, when Reddit announced that it will start charging for its API, the company also said that it will limit access to mature content available through its API. This would directly impact the experience on third-party Reddit apps. In yesterday's announcement about desktop upload for NSFW images, a Reddit staff members said that the company is discussing how to navigate this situation.

  • (Score: 2, Touché) by VLM on Saturday May 20, @01:56PM (3 children)

    by VLM (445) on Saturday May 20, @01:56PM (#1307135)

    Reddit's strategic position is interesting.

    They want to IPO a pr0n site but the market is not cool with pr0n sites. So fill it with hyper-censored ultraleftist groupthink, that can't be criticized without being cancelled. Anyone who mentions pr0n is an evil nazi gasp Christian gasp and clutch pearls, its all about how Bernie can still win the vote somehow and dude weed lol 420

    The strategy above means its bleeding subscribers; at some point Reddit is going to consist entirely of felons, bots, and OF spammers. Some subreddits are there sooner than others, some are already there LOL.

    Meanwhile in the pr0n arena, the OF girls have not unionized. If they had a union they could, for example, not show butthole unless paid to do so on OF and they'd all make money off their butts, or at least some would. But, no, one of them will show (leak? thats a pun...) on Reddit and she gets all the attention and a bit more signups on OF so its a race to the 'bottom' (yes, another butt pun). Which weirdly is fair, the guys who were never going to pay get to see the good for free and the guy who were going to pay get to pay. So Reddit is mostly a semi-legit way to browse OF because most of the pr0n on Reddit is OF spammers.

(1)