Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture
Intel quietly released a new whitepaper and specification for their proposal on "X86-S" as a 64-bit only x86 architecture. If their plans workout, in the years ahead we could see a revised 64-bit only x86 architecture.
Entitled "Envisioning a Simplified Intel Architecture", Intel engineers lay the case for a 64-bit mode-only architecture. Intel is still said to be investigating the 64-bit mode-only architecture that they also refer to as "x86S". Intel is hoping to solicit industry feedback while they continue to explore a 64-bit mode only ISA.
[...] Under this proposal, those wanting to run legacy 32-bit operating systems would have to rely on virtualization. To further clarify, 32-bit x86 user-space software would continue to work on modern 64-bit operating systems with X86-S.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 22, @12:08PM
I realize "news" is just propaganda run thru chatGPT so can't expect much anymore. However:
OK so they have a 64-only design for the future, cool. Ditch legacy 8080 binary compatibility, sad to see it go but whatever.
Wait, aren't we seeing one now? See above. Literally the previous line was they just released an architecture plan for 64-bit only.
OK see above no running 32 bit virtualization, just so we're all on the same page. Ditto no more running in 16 bit addressing modes, if its 64 bit only. I'll miss setting segment registers like its still 1984.
Wait, what? They'll run in 32-bit mode on a 64-bit mode only system? That'll work well.
I think the chatGPT bot is thinking software emulation but writing virtualization. Sure, you can emulate Z80 and 6502 binary opcodes on a 64-bit proc or any Turing complete processor, technically.
OK so no need to emulate or virtualize, just run 32-bit addressing mode software on a 64-bit-addressing-mode-only processor. Kinda like uploading your legacy PIC12 binaries to a STM32 cpu, what could possibly go wrong?
The meta problem is the linked story above shows how you can, in the short term, replace authors by a very small shell script calling chatGPT. But the readers, and later the advertisers, will just abandon them. The word salad doesn't mean anything, its been too heavily chat botted and run thru the journalist filter to mean anything.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 22, @12:23PM (1 child)
Just when the news was starting to look like Intel was snapping out of their malaise(?), along comes this, freezing them to 64 bit. They should be looking to the (distant?) future, proposing architecture for 128 bit computing!
Lots of previous systems have been poking at partial 128 bit architecture for decades, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/128-bit_computing [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 22, @12:41PM
The advantage of a 128 bit data bus isn't the likely wider address bus but how cool it would be to move quad-precision floats in one move.
If you go 256 bit data bus that provides enough decimals of precision that 'lots' of float applications can be replaced by faster fixed point int. Some 256 bit GPUs did/do that.
512 bit data path would get you roughly 150 decimal fixed points of precision much faster than floating point. I remember later (or higher number LOL) GTX 200 series GPUs had 512 bit memory busses.
Its interesting as GPUs get wider, the smallest data bus in the average PC is probably the keyboard controller, but the second smallest is likely the main CPU.
Ironically given the topic of the story, Intel's AVX-512 extensions are one decade old this year, so if you had a mid 2010s Skylake Intel processor, you had a partially 512 bit CPU...