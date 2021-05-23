Though Google hasn't spread Bard beyond its initial entry point, other tools fueled by the same LaMDA large language model (LLM) have become more available. Generative AI text generators and editors for Gmail, Docs, and other parts of Google's software suite now offer some version of the technology. It looks like Google is looking to make Bard a widget on the main Pixel screen.

[...] A built-in widget for Bard might be a way for Google to accelerate the adoption of its generative AI since Pixel devices and the Android OS are part of its ecosystem. Mobile apps with ChatGPT in some form, such as SoundHound and ParagraphAI, can't do what a first-party tool could.