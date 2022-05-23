The UK government has finally unveiled its delayed 10-year strategy for supporting the country's semiconductor industry, which includes £1 billion ($1.24 billion) in investments to drive research and development efforts and shore up the industry's talent pipeline.

More than two years after the strategy was first promised, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the policy Friday at a meeting of leaders of the G7 group of nations in Japan, coinciding with an agreement to launch a "semiconductors partnership" between the two countries in order to boost supply-chain resilience.

"Semiconductors underpin the devices we use every day and will be crucial to advancing the technologies of tomorrow," Sunak said in a statement. "Our new strategy focuses our efforts on where our strengths lie, in areas like research and design, so we can build our competitive edge on the global stage."

Developed in collaboration with industry and academia, the strategy has three core objectives, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) wrote in a policy paper posted Friday. They include growing the domestic semiconductor sector, mitigating the risk of supply chain disruptions, and protecting national security.

In addition, the department said it would be launching a new UK Semiconductor Advisory Panel, to ensure that government, academia and industry can deliver on the priorities set out in the strategy.