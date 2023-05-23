Stories
Congress Wants AM Radio in All New Cars—Trade Groups Say That's a Mistake

owl writes:

https://arstechnica.com/cars/2023/05/ev-advocates-join-tech-groups-and-automakers-to-oppose-am-radio-mandate/

Congress wants to force AM into every new car for emergency alerts.

The fight over the future of AM radio got a little more heated this week as organizations representing the auto and technology industries told Congress that its plan to mandate this mode of radio wave reception is poorly conceived and will hinder progress.

AM radio has seen almost every other in-car entertainment option come and go—vinyl, 8-tracks, cassettes, CDs—and it might predate just about everything other than playing "I Spy," but time is catching up with this old broadcast technology. It is starting to get left behind as new models—many of which are electric vehicles—drive off into the sunset, streaming their audio instead of modulating its amplitude.

[...] "As more and more Americans adopt electric vehicles, we must ensure that they are equipped with AM radio. AM radio is—and will remain—an essential communications channel for emergency alerts and for disseminating news and other important information to residents of our district and communities across our country. I am proud to co-lead this bipartisan legislation which would ensure that EVs continue to be equipped with this basic but critical capability," said Rep. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), another co-sponsor.

  • (Score: 4, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 24, @11:12AM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Wednesday May 24, @11:12AM (#1307874)

    But, you have to ask: even if AM radio is the best broadcast medium for a Zombie Apocalypse, are modern computer controlled Lithium batteried vehicles going to be good for more than bonfires when the SHTF?

    I would rather have something that runs on biodiesel, AM receivers work fine in those, they don't even have spark ignition.

    Україна досі не є частиною Росії Слава Україні🌻 https://news.stanford.edu/2023/02/17/will-russia-ukraine-war-end

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday May 24, @11:32AM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Wednesday May 24, @11:32AM (#1307876)

    Trade groups want people to pay for everything they hear, and keep on paying while listening. Even pay for advertisements. And people will love it somehow because it is new and fancy, and probably uses their stupid smartphones somehow.

    AM radio doesn't do that all that, and it is ooooold. So, get the ax.

    If electric cars put off so much interference they can't pick up AM, that interference should be a major problem.

