NYT Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/23/opinion/cybersecurity-hacking.html
Archive Link: https://archive.is/wMAXA
In the movies, you can tell the best hackers by how they type. The faster they punch the keys, the more dangerous they are. Hacking is portrayed as a highly technical feat, a quintessentially technological phenomenon.
This impression of high-tech wizardry pervades not just our popular culture but also our real-world attempts to combat cybercrime. If cybercrime is a sophisticated high-tech feat, we assume, the solution must be too. Cybersecurity companies hype proprietary tools like "next generation" firewalls, anti-malware software and intrusion-detection systems. Policy experts like John Ratcliffe, a former director of national intelligence, urge us to invest public resources in a hugely expensive "cyber Manhattan Project" that will supercharge our digital capabilities.
But this whole concept is misguided. The principles of computer science dictate that there are hard, inherent limits to how much technology can help. Yes, it can make hacking harder, but it cannot possibly, even in theory, stop it. What's more, the history of hacking shows that the vulnerabilities hackers exploit are as often human as technical — not only the cognitive quirks discovered by behavioral economists but also old-fashioned vices like greed and sloth.
To be sure, you should enable two-factor authentication and install those software updates that you've been putting off. But many of the threats we face are rooted in the nature of human and group behavior. The solutions will need to be social too — job creation programs, software liability reform, cryptocurrency regulation and the like.
For the past four years, I have taught a cybersecurity class at Yale Law School in which I show my students how to break into computers. Having grown up with a user-friendly web, my students generally have no real idea how the internet or computers work. They are surprised to find how easily they learn to hack and how much they enjoy it. (I do, too, and I didn't hack a computer until I was 52.) By the end of the semester, they are cracking passwords, cloning websites and crashing servers.
Why do I teach idealistic young people how to lead a life of cybercrime? Many of my students will pursue careers in government or with law firms whose clients include major technology companies. I want these budding lawyers to understand their clients' issues. But my larger aim is to put technical expertise in its place: I want my students to realize that technology alone is not enough to solve the problems we face.
I start my class by explaining the fundamental principle of modern computing: the distinction between code and data. Code is a set of instructions: "add," "print my résumé," "shut the door." Data is information. Data is usually represented by numbers (the temperature is 80 degrees), code by words ("add"). But in 1936, the British mathematician Alan Turing figured out that code could be represented by numbers as well. Indeed, Turing was able to show how to represent both code and data using only ones and zeros — so-called binary strings.
This groundbreaking insight makes modern computers possible. We don't need to rebuild our computers for every new program. We can feed our devices whatever code we like as binary strings and run that program. That zeros and ones can represent both code and data is, however, a blessing and a curse, because it enables hackers to trick computers that are expecting data into accepting and running malicious code instead.
[...] Diversion programs in Britain and the Netherlands run hacking competitions where teams of coders compete to hack a target network; these programs also seek to match up coders with older security personnel to act as mentors and direct their charges into the legitimate cybersecurity industry. At the moment, with an estimated 3.5 million jobs unfilled worldwide, one fewer attacker is one more desperately needed defender.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Opportunist on Thursday May 25, @05:36PM (3 children)
I do pentesting and security consulting for a living. Computer systems are today pretty secure. You can actually create a near 100% impenetrable security setup. Barring zero days, it's very possible to create a secure setup, and those elusive zero day exploits are something that you should not have to worry about unless you're trying to enrich uranium for a country that shouldn't do it according to a bunch of countries that can throw a few millions about just to mess with you.
The key security problem you're dealing with is not inside the machine but in front of it. The security of a system is not the average of the system's security and the operator's security. It's the minimum function thereof. So where do you put your crowbar, at the system that has been hardened by experienced security engineers or at the clueless moron sitting in front of it who clicks on anything that tell him "your system is in danger, click here NOW or you're hacked, we get a video of you wanking to midget porn, your bank account is gone and your pet dog dies!"?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Thursday May 25, @05:41PM
That first paragraph sounds like something you'd tell a client. I'm pretty hopeful that you don't tell them the second paragraph.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 25, @05:54PM (1 child)
I have always felt that the biggest security risks, after the all too hackable humans authorized to use the system, were the script kiddies. Lots and lots of people out there who don't know much, but they find something on the internet that's supposed to enable a bit of mayhem and, well, why not try it out and see if it works?
You know what AI is really really good at? Finding stuff on the internet and synthesizing it into responses pertinent to natural language queries.
I'm kinda afraid to ask ChatGPT "how can I gain root ssh access to the server for whitehouse.gov without prior knowledge of a valid username and password?" I would hope that triggers some of their built in "protections" - but... does anybody here have a TOR connection setup who is willing to try the query and see what comes out?
Україна досі не є частиною Росії Слава Україні🌻 https://news.stanford.edu/2023/02/17/will-russia-ukraine-war-end
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday May 25, @06:01PM
Talking about security risks, asking ChatGPT about X thing about circumventing security measurements at X government facility. Is probably a good way to increase your own security risks.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 25, @05:48PM
Old man hired me straight out of college.
Six months later old man tries to set me up to be fired, fails, CEO gives me his office to work in.
Five years later, I was given Old man's job and he was given a "lateral title change" (aka hint that it's time to move on).
Old man's rant to me one day included a couple of real gems:
"You remind me of my son, he hates me too." (I had gotten this once before, from an even more obstinate old man / asshole statistics professor, coincidentally "Old man" ended up becoming an obstinate asshole EE professor.)
and, to TFA: "Everything you do is fast, you walk fast, you type fast, you code fast, I'm not fast like that.... and that's O.K." Yeah, it's O.K. except if obviously scares you enough to behave like an obstinate asshole.
And that's what movies want to do: instill emotions in the audience. When they see a "hacker" doing "smart stuff" impossibly fast on a keyboard, it tingles that little "wow, I could _never_ do something like that" vibe, pretty much the opposite of the "relatable" interpersonal / romantic relationship interactions they show.
P.S. I'm just about as Old as Old man now. Even if I don't walk as fast, or code as fast (debatable, I throw less away now), I do still type fast. It's gonna suck mightily when arthritis starts cutting into that. Going heavy on the Ginger, Turmeric, and other anti-inflammatories does seem to make some positive difference.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії Слава Україні🌻 https://news.stanford.edu/2023/02/17/will-russia-ukraine-war-end
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Thursday May 25, @06:07PM
Getting into the computer security industry is surprisingly hard: there are no apprenticeships, and especially not for people with experience and no formal qualifications.
Lots of companies want recent graduates with paper qualifications, but no experience - which is because, for insurance purposes, they want someone who will tick the boxes on a 3rd party audit (run by organisations who offer security courses, like CISSP) - but actual security....no. Don't want to know.
Basically, it's a big house of cards, with no-one actually wanting to take security seriously - because it is a huge cost centre, and it is cheaper to run the risk of loss of data than do the right things to protect stuff.
The only people I know who take security at least half-way seriously are ones who operate on 'need to know' and 'principles of least privilege' backed by men with guns and no sense of humour. Everyone else is basically doing performance art, badly