A study conducted in 2004 aimed to determine the blood type that mosquitoes preferred when it came to feeding. The researchers released a group of Aedes albopictus mosquitoes and observed their behavior as they landed on different individuals with varying blood types. The results showed that the mosquitos were more attracted to people with Type O blood, landing on them almost twice as often compared to those who had Type A.

Although there was no significant difference between the preference for blood types B and AB, the findings strongly suggested that Type O was indeed the most favored by mosquitoes. This information is crucial in understanding how these pesky insects behave, especially since certain diseases like malaria are transmitted through mosquito bites.

If you are getting bitten more often than other people, there might be a good reason for that. Here are some of the reasons, other than Type O blood, that mosquitos may be attracted to you.

[...] Despite popular belief, mosquitoes do not actually bite us for our blood but rather for the proteins in our blood plasma. These proteins help female mosquitoes produce eggs and are essential for their survival. When a mosquito bites an individual with a particular blood type, it can detect these proteins and know if it is worth biting again in order to obtain more nutrients.

Mosquitoes aren't only attracted to a certain blood type. They are highly attracted to carbon dioxide, a gas that is naturally emitted by humans when they exhale. In fact, these pesky insects can detect carbon dioxide from almost half a football field away! This makes it easy for mosquitoes to locate potential hosts and feed on their blood.

Interestingly, some individuals naturally exhale more carbon dioxide than others. Generally speaking, larger people tend to produce more of this gas compared to smaller individuals. As a result, bigger individuals may be more attractive targets for mosquitoes.