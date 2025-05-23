The boss of the company behind ChatGPT has said it might consider leaving the EU if it fails to comply with a planned law on artificial intelligence (AI).

The EU's planned legislation could be the first to specifically regulate AI.

And it could require generative AI companies to reveal which copyrighted material had been used to train their systems to create text and images.

"The current draft of the EU AI Act would be over-regulating," OpenAI's Sam Altman said, Reuters reported. "But we have heard it's going to get pulled back."

Many in the creative industries accuse AI companies of using the work of artists, musicians and actors to train systems to imitate their work.

But Mr Altman is worried it would be technically impossible for OpenAI to comply with some of the AI Act's safety and transparency requirements, according to Time magazine.

At an event at University College London, Mr Altman added he was optimistic AI could create more jobs and reduce inequality.

He also met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the heads of AI companies DeepMind and Anthropic to discuss the technology's risks - from disinformation to national security and even "existential threats" - and the voluntary actions and regulation required to manage them.