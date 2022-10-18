Microsoft wants to take the pain out of designing web pages. AI is its solution.

Today marks the launch of Copilot in Power Pages in preview for U.S. customers, an AI-powered assistant for Microsoft's low-code business website creation tool, Power Pages. Given prompts, Copilot can generate text, forms, chatbots and web page layouts as well as create and edit image and site design themes.

To create a form, for example, users can simply describe the kind of form that they need and Copilot will build it and auto-generate the necessary backend database tables. Those tables can then be edited, removed or added to using natural language within Copilot.

"As the maker, you describe what you need in natural language and use Copilot suggestions to design web pages, create content and build complex business data forms for your website," Sangya Singh, VP of Power Pages at Microsoft, told TechCrunch in an email interview. "You no longer need to start from a blank slate."

Generating a website with AI isn't exactly a novel idea — not in this day and age, at least. Tools like Jasper can handle copy, images, layouts and more, while generators like Mixo can create basic splash pages given a short description.

But Singh paints Copilot in Power Pages as more versatile than the competing solutions out there, while stressing that it's not a tool that could — or should — be used to generate whole spam sites.

[...] Singh claims that Copilot in Power Pages, though, which is powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5 model, has "guardrails" to protect against issues that might crop up.

[...] "The key thing to note is that Power Pages Copilot is not an 'automatic' AI-pilot generating websites, but an 'AI assistant' to a human website maker — hence the name Copilot — where the maker can ask for suggestions on how to build different components of a business data-centric site," she added. "Giving the makers 'total control' is a principle we have where the maker is always in control if they want to apply the Copilot suggestion or tweak it further or discard it."