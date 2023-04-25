NASA couldn't help but do a little rubbernecking of the recent crash site where a private Japanese company recently attempted to land on the moon.

The Hakuto-R mission ended abruptly on April 25, 2023, shortly after ispace lost contact with its spacecraft as it descended toward the lunar surface. A preliminary investigation indicated the lander had run out of fuel, according to the company, which is necessary for firing thrusters to slow down before reaching the ground.

Flying overhead, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured 10 images of the proposed landing site near the Atlas Crater that show four prominent pieces of debris and several small changes to the surface. Those features could be a small crater or parts of the lander that have scattered. The U.S. space agency intends to snap more pictures over the coming months to get a better look with different lighting conditions and angles.

[...] NASA has used the orbiter to take pictures of other moon crashes in the past, and it's not to bask in others' failures. The purpose is to study the impacts for insight into the moon dust. When spacecraft land on the moon, the spray of dust and soil damages anything that can be sandblasted. Anticipating a future filled with moon landings, scientists want to better understand the erosion and impacts they cause and learn how to mitigate them.

Ispace invited the world to watch alongside its Tokyo-based mission control through a livestream of the nail-biting space event. Company officials said they're proud of what the mission achieved and will use the flight data during the landing phase to help them prepare for their next two lunar missions.