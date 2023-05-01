New Zealand's Hell Pizza has just launched their buy now, pay much, much later scheme. Later in this case meaning when you're dead:
AfterLife Pay will only be available to a select number of people: those who are selected will be invited to sign a real amendment to their wills, allowing the cost of their pizza to be collected upon death. No interest or fees will apply, and the agreement is legally binding, Hell said.
Hell CEO Benn Cumming said AfterLife Pay was born after they were approached by BNPL providers who wanted to offer the service to its customers.
"We're seeing a growing number of people using the schemes to buy essential items like food, and we think it's taking it a step too far when you've got quick service restaurants like ours being asked to offer BNPL for what is considered a treat - especially when you consider people are falling behind in their payments and 10.5 percent of loans in NZ are in arrears," Cumming said in a statement on Thursday.
AfterLife Pay will initially run as a trial, with anyone 18 years or older eligible to apply. Of the applicants, 666 people will then be selected. The offer has also been extended to 666 people in Australia.
Those who are selected will then sign a legally binding agreement online for the total of their chosen order.
Cumming said pizza is one of the simple joys of life, and AfterLife Pay means customers can get their fix without having to dip into the bank account immediately.
"AfterLife Pay is a light-hearted campaign that reinforces Hell's stance on buy now pay later schemes - you can have your pizza and eat it too without any pesky late fees or penalties," Cumming said.
It comes as New Zealanders battle the ongoing cost of living crisis, with food prices 12.5 percent higher in April this year compared to 2022. The surging costs reflected higher prices for fruit and vegetables, eggs and potato chips, according to Stats New Zealand.
This increase was the largest since September 1987, which included the introduction of GST in 1986.
Fruit and vegetable prices surged 22.5 percent year-on-year and grocery prices were up 14 percent.
The skyrocketing prices have seen many Kiwis turn to BNPL schemes to afford the basics. BNPL companies typically offer on-the-spot, interest-free short-term loans with minimal credit checks that spread payments over weeks or months and are largely used by cash-strapped people taking debt, sometimes more than they can afford.