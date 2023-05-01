AfterLife Pay will only be available to a select number of people: those who are selected will be invited to sign a real amendment to their wills, allowing the cost of their pizza to be collected upon death. No interest or fees will apply, and the agreement is legally binding, Hell said.

Hell CEO Benn Cumming said AfterLife Pay was born after they were approached by BNPL providers who wanted to offer the service to its customers.

"We're seeing a growing number of people using the schemes to buy essential items like food, and we think it's taking it a step too far when you've got quick service restaurants like ours being asked to offer BNPL for what is considered a treat - especially when you consider people are falling behind in their payments and 10.5 percent of loans in NZ are in arrears," Cumming said in a statement on Thursday.

AfterLife Pay will initially run as a trial, with anyone 18 years or older eligible to apply. Of the applicants, 666 people will then be selected. The offer has also been extended to 666 people in Australia.

Those who are selected will then sign a legally binding agreement online for the total of their chosen order.

Cumming said pizza is one of the simple joys of life, and AfterLife Pay means customers can get their fix without having to dip into the bank account immediately.