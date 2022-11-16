An audit of the space agency's Artemis contracts is raising concerns over how much it's costing NASA to return humans to the Moon.

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket cost the space agency $6 billion more than its original budget and is six years behind schedule, a shocking report recently revealed. The massive rocket is designed to return humans to the Moon, but could end up jeopardizing the space agency's lunar program as funds run low.

The office of NASA's inspector general released its final report on Thursday, auditing the space agency's management of the contracts for the SLS rocket and its engines. The report found that NASA's overall investment in its Artemis Moon program is projected to reach $93 billion from 2012 through 2025, of which the costs of SLS alone represent $23.8 billion spent through 2022. That's $6 billion in cost increases for the rocket, in addition to six years in schedule delays above NASA's original projections, the report stated. The inspector general performed its audit from February 2022 through April 2023.

The SLS rocket launched on November 16, 2022 for the Artemis 1 mission, sending an uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back. NASA's 5.75-million-pound rocket is outfitted with four RS-25 engines originally built by Aerojet Rocketdyne for the Space Shuttle project, which operated from 1981 to 2011. NASA has a total of four contracts with Aerojet Rocketdyne for the RS-25 engines and Northrop Grumman for the boosters, which were also used during the Shuttle era.

NASA salvaged 16 RS-25 engines from retired Space Shuttles, of which four were used during Artemis 1. Once these run out, the space agency will switch to RS-25E engines currently being built by Aerojet Rocketdyne, which cost 30% less than the originals, but provide 111% of rated thrust. SLS is completely expendable, including its engines.