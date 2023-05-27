Feature As the latest generation of M.2 SSDs have trickled out to consumer platforms we've seen some wild and wacky cooling solutions strapped to them: heat pipes, 20,000 rpm fans, even tiny liquid coolers.

Perhaps the most extreme example we've seen so far is Adata Project NeonStorm. It packs a self contained liquid-cooling system, complete with pump, reservoir, radiator and pair of fans to the the gum-stick-sized drive. However, it is hardly the only one. TeamGroup and Inland have also strapped fans and even whole cooling towers to their SSDs.

But are PCIe 5.0 SSDs so hot they need active cooling or are all these fan-strapped SSDs just a gimmick playing on gamers' ignorance or irrational love of unicorn barf? Oh, did we mention many also have RGB?

In a blog post containing very little specifics, Adata makes the case that traditional passive heat dissipation is inadequate to meet demands of PCIe 5.0 SSDs and that some kind of active heat dissipation is now a requirement.

Micron's Jon Tanguy, who works on SSDs under the company's Crucial product group, isn't so sure. He tells The Register that while it's true that the latest generation of SSDs really are running hotter, Crucial doesn't yet see the need for active cooling for its drives.

With each subsequent PCIe generation, bandwidth per lane typically doubles. With PCIe 4.0 SSDs, we were closing in on the theoretical max of 8GBps. Today, a PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 SSD is capable of anywhere from 10-14GBps once you factor in the litany of bottleneck and storage overheads.

The amount of activity taking place on the gumstick-sized M.2 form factor means higher temps not only for the storage controller, but for the NAND flash itself.