After using Azure Linux internally for two years and running it in public preview since October 2022, Microsoft this week finally made its distribution generally available.

Azure Linux is an open-source container host OS for the Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) that is optimized for Azure and aimed at making it easier for developers to use Microsoft's tools to deploy and manage container workloads. That's basically it: Azure Linux is designed to be deployed in the cloud and run multiple containers.

The Azure Linux distro stems from the IT giant's CBL-Mariner project, CBL standing for Common Base Linux. Microsoft started CBL-Mariner because it needed an internal Linux distro and a consistent platform for the myriad workloads engineers were running on Azure, according to Jim Perrin, principal program manager for Microsoft Azure Linux.

The Microsoft-customized open-source distribution "allows us to have a very defined, very opinionated Azure focus and to tune the components of the distribution to be exactly what we need to support a container host and try to keep the dependencies, extraneously packages, things like that to a minimum," Perrin said during a Q&A session at Build 2023, where Redmond announced Azure Linux's general availability.

The "very opinionated" part of that means Azure Linux's primary role is as a container host for AKS. It's optimized for Microsoft's Windows Hyper-V hypervisor and runs in a virtual machine (VM), supporting both x86 and Arm, he said.