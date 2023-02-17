from the would-YOU-take-a-chancs? dept.
Microsoft's Azure Linux distro is now generally available:
After using Azure Linux internally for two years and running it in public preview since October 2022, Microsoft this week finally made its distribution generally available.
Azure Linux is an open-source container host OS for the Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) that is optimized for Azure and aimed at making it easier for developers to use Microsoft's tools to deploy and manage container workloads. That's basically it: Azure Linux is designed to be deployed in the cloud and run multiple containers.
The Azure Linux distro stems from the IT giant's CBL-Mariner project, CBL standing for Common Base Linux. Microsoft started CBL-Mariner because it needed an internal Linux distro and a consistent platform for the myriad workloads engineers were running on Azure, according to Jim Perrin, principal program manager for Microsoft Azure Linux.
The Microsoft-customized open-source distribution "allows us to have a very defined, very opinionated Azure focus and to tune the components of the distribution to be exactly what we need to support a container host and try to keep the dependencies, extraneously packages, things like that to a minimum," Perrin said during a Q&A session at Build 2023, where Redmond announced Azure Linux's general availability.
The "very opinionated" part of that means Azure Linux's primary role is as a container host for AKS. It's optimized for Microsoft's Windows Hyper-V hypervisor and runs in a virtual machine (VM), supporting both x86 and Arm, he said.
That said, it's got some broad applicability.
"The Azure Linux container host provides reliability and consistency from cloud to edge across the AKS, AKS-HCI, and Arc products," Microsoft wrote in a support page. "You can deploy Azure Linux node pools in a new cluster, add Azure Linux node pools to your existing Ubuntu clusters, or migrate your Ubuntu nodes to Azure Linux nodes."
The lightweight nature of the distribution is a key point, Perrin said. The small footprint includes a 400MB core image and 300 packages, which Microsoft said works well for both performance and security.
[...] A number of tech players have signed on as Microsoft partners for Azure Linux, including Tenable, DataDog, HashiCorp, and Dynatrace.
Palo Alto Networks is supporting Azure Linux as an AKS container host through its Prisma Cloud, said Derek Rogerson, senior product marketing manager at the network security vendor, noting that the smaller image size means greater.
"The result for customers is a reduced attack surface and helpful elimination of time-consuming patching and maintenance that's no longer needed due to the removal of unnecessary packages," Rogerson wrote in a blog post.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday May 29, @03:58PM (2 children)
Extend.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 29, @04:09PM (1 child)
Colleague at work was trying to make our Ubuntu based system work under WSL, failed. Trying now under WSL2, still failing.
I'm sure if we developed under WSL2 from the start it would have similar problems migrating out to any FOSS distro.
Thing is, our system started life in CentOS, migrated to Ubuntu 16.04 painlessly, and is now running in Ubuntu 22.04. Will WSL2 even be supported in 2030?
Україна досі не є частиною Росії Слава Україні🌻 https://news.stanford.edu/2023/02/17/will-russia-ukraine-war-end
(Score: 5, Insightful) by canopic jug on Monday May 29, @04:15PM
WSL and WSL2 aren't supposed to actually work. They're just supposed to give enough of an illusion of a chance at working that people will burn their time budget allocated to Linux on it without leaving Windows or, worse, trying actual Linux. That way they'll use up their time on trying to get WSL / WSL2 to work and then when the time runs out have to drop it saying that "Linux doesn't work". That would be instead of having used that time budget on actual Linux and getting something done, an even which would be devastating to m$ tiny and dwindling server market share. In other words, WSL / WSL2 failing to produce results is the outcome that m$ intended for it from the beginning: It keeps the curious from wandering off the reservation.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mcgrew on Monday May 29, @03:59PM (5 children)
This answers my question: WHY? But it begs another question that maybe somebody here can answer. Since most servers are already Linux, WHY Microsoft? It's been my observation since the 1980s that they employ the world's very worst designers and programmers. Whoever had the idea to redesign the interface with every upgrade must be rotting in hell next to the guy who developed Autocorrect. And morons copy Microsoft!
Carbon, The only element in the known universe to ever gain sentience
(Score: 4, Insightful) by turgid on Monday May 29, @04:07PM
If they can get us hooked on their own Linux, then they can start extending it in subtle ways to break compatibility with the rest of the Linux world. Then we are locked into Microsoft Linux.
It's how they work: embrace, extend, extinguish.
Remember they tried to pull a fast one with Java and there was the lawsuit? Then they were forced to rename it C#.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Funny) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 29, @04:13PM
>the world's very worst designers and programmers.
Be kind to the programmers, even the architects, I blame chair throwing management for the wretched state of MS tech.
The best programmers can't fix a broken corporate culture.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії Слава Україні🌻 https://news.stanford.edu/2023/02/17/will-russia-ukraine-war-end
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday May 29, @04:29PM
Corporate and government customers want some Linux just because, Microsoft provides one such that is unusable beyond Azure cloud, retaining full control over technology chain.
One part of their strategy is to demolish LSB compatibility (which means some least portability between distros), that's what CBL is meant for.
Their current enemy is Ubuntu, no doubts. So, the future divergence steps will bring some fancy incompatibility with Debian and Ubuntu, I can tell with my eyes closed.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 29, @04:38PM
Everything AWS does, has to be copied years later by Azure.
Really the question is if original Amazon Linux (which IIRC is basically Fedora with AWS CLI installed and rebranded) was released in ... '11 or something, how did it take Microsoft until 2023 to copycat?
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Monday May 29, @04:40PM
As I've said before, we tech-types don't make the tech decisions- business-types (MBAs, etc.) do. MS is appealing to the Dilbert CEO country club set who like to sound kewl and hip and up on using the latest tech. So the Dilbert CEO types will order the tech staff to start embracing Linux, and as others have said it will have problems, if it works at all, and eventually they'll go back to pure M$, leaving a bad sentiment about "Linux" (as if it was a monolithic thing anyway).