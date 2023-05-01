from the sink...-or-swim? dept.
From mangroves to fjords, coastal ecosystems can take up or emit greenhouse gases. But globally, they're a vital sink:
Coastal ecosystems can absorb or emit the three main greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.
We explored how coasts in ten regions of the world differ in greenhouse gas uptake and emissions. Our research published today in Nature Climate Change finds that, globally, our coastal ecosystems are a net greenhouse gas sink, but smaller emissions of potent methane and nitrous oxide gases reduce some of the carbon dioxide uptake.
We found coasts in Europe and Russia are net emitters, while coasts in Southeast Asia and North America have a large uptake of these gases.
Like upland forests and rainforests, ecosystems like coastal wetlands can take up atmospheric CO₂ and turn it into new leaves, roots and other organic matter. When some of this carbon is stored long-term in deep sediments, it can help battle rising CO₂ levels in our atmosphere.
The coastal net greenhouse gas uptake should not be confused with carbon storage. Only part of the coastal greenhouse gas uptake is stored long-term in coastal sediments, while another part is transported to the ocean where it might be stored or released back to the atmosphere.
Not all coasts are the same.
Africa and Australia have large swathes of sandy coastline and coastal wetlands. By contrast, Europe and Russia's cold coastline lacks mangroves or tropical coastal wetlands. These differences drive the changes we found in how different coasts take up or emit greenhouse gases.
The strongest coastal greenhouse gas sink is Southeast Asia, because of its extensive and productive tropical mangrove forests and seagrasses which soak up large amounts of CO₂. North America's coast is another excellent sink for greenhouse gases, with its salt marshes, mangroves, seagrasses—and Canada's fjords, glacier-made valleys filled with seawater.
While Australia and New Zealand have long stretches of coastal wetlands soaking up CO₂, this is offset by a large number of estuaries, many of which are a source of greenhouse gases produced by decaying organic matter.
Coasts in Europe and Russia actually release more greenhouse gases than they absorb. Their many polluted tidal estuaries release greenhouse gases, but the colder climate means this region has fewer coastal wetlands to soak these gases back up.
But across the three main greenhouse gases, eight out of the ten world coastal regions are a net greenhouse gas sink.
Some coasts soak up greenhouse gases while others emit more.
[...] And by reducing nutrient overload, organic matter and wastewater flows into our coastal waterways, we can cut the greenhouse gases emitted by polluted estuaries.
[...] Protecting our coasts is good for us, for nature and for the earth system as it plunges into the climate crisis.
Journal Reference:
Rosentreter, Judith A., Laruelle, Goulven G., Bange, Hermann W., et al. Coastal vegetation and estuaries are collectively a greenhouse gas sink, Nature Climate Change (DOI: 10.1038/s41558-023-01682-9)