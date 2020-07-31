from the Naughty-Naughty! dept.
US police are selling seized phones with personal data still on them:
US police auction seized cell phones without wiping data stored in them, found researchers at the University of Maryland. Police in the US have been auctioning off mobile phones seized during arrests, with all their data intact.
This is a common practice of selling off items in the custody of the police that remained unclaimed over a period of time, found University of Maryland researchers Dave Levin (Assistant Professor), Raley Roberts (Ph.D. student), Julio Poveda (Ph.D. student), and Richard Roberts (Ph.D. student)
Sellers of seized and used phones from police auctions on various avenues, including PropertyRoom, eBay, and others, took no responsibility for the storage status of the devices they sold.
US police selling phones on online markets is a common practice. The members of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and their lawyers discussed the rightful owner of the used phones from police auctions and made the following statements:
- After a specific time, the ownership of seized, stolen, or lost and found items is passed on to the state or local government.
- Items sold during police auctions leave the ownership of the items to the purchaser despite the item being stolen. However, the research read, "..Normally, purchasing stolen property does not transfer ownership rights-even if the buyer did not know it was stolen." This technically nullifies the credibility of the trade and puts the buyer at risk of knowingly or unknowingly misusing the found data on the used phones from police auctions.
- Moreover, "(The) ownership of the data ends within the confines of the phone. The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) still prohibits the new purchaser from accessing a remote service that they are not authorized to — and merely possessing cookies or passwords does not confer authorization," the study read.
- Finally, the law says that material pertaining to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) must be immediately reported to law enforcement.
This puts a question mark on why the police would not make sure to wipe the phones off of such material in the first place before putting them up for auction.
Added to that, individuals in possession of used phones from police auctions are expected to log out of bank apps if they find themselves accessing it on the found or bought device.
In order to reduce the workload on the legal authorities or the police, staff can be hired to look after seized phones in order to curtail threat to data and the buyers.
[...] The law is clear about maintaining the privacy of data found on any device regardless of who owns the device failing which, they bring legal implications onto them.
[...] Further, the researchers found the credit files of eight people on a device, putting the financial details of individuals who previously accessed the phones at risk. Another phone had screenshots of 11 stolen credit cards. Yet another device had a Telegram group chat history with tutorials on how to run identity theft scams.
The global market for refurbished and used mobile phones is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.45% from 2022 to 2030. This means it can move from $52.34 billion in 2021 to $64.10 billion in 2022. Several estimates list the US as the fastest growing market for refurbished and used mobile phones. A refurbished phone goes through a process of quality check however, used phones can be dead at the time of selling.
Some of the key players who champion the market of refurbished and used phones are Apple Inc., Amazon, Samsung, Version Communications, and Cashify. Besides these, Walmart, eBay, Paytm, Huawei, Yaantra, and AT&T Inc. are close contenders. Seeing the brands of phones while making a purchase is not enough to escape falling into legal complications.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Monday May 29, @11:42PM
Do the police know how to wipe a phone clean? Or do they just know how to extract data from it?