US police auction seized cell phones without wiping data stored in them, found researchers at the University of Maryland. Police in the US have been auctioning off mobile phones seized during arrests, with all their data intact.

This is a common practice of selling off items in the custody of the police that remained unclaimed over a period of time, found University of Maryland researchers Dave Levin (Assistant Professor), Raley Roberts (Ph.D. student), Julio Poveda (Ph.D. student), and Richard Roberts (Ph.D. student)

Sellers of seized and used phones from police auctions on various avenues, including PropertyRoom, eBay, and others, took no responsibility for the storage status of the devices they sold.

US police selling phones on online markets is a common practice. The members of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and their lawyers discussed the rightful owner of the used phones from police auctions and made the following statements:

After a specific time, the ownership of seized, stolen, or lost and found items is passed on to the state or local government.

Items sold during police auctions leave the ownership of the items to the purchaser despite the item being stolen. However, the research read, "..Normally, purchasing stolen property does not transfer ownership rights-even if the buyer did not know it was stolen." This technically nullifies the credibility of the trade and puts the buyer at risk of knowingly or unknowingly misusing the found data on the used phones from police auctions.

Moreover, "(The) ownership of the data ends within the confines of the phone. The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) still prohibits the new purchaser from accessing a remote service that they are not authorized to — and merely possessing cookies or passwords does not confer authorization," the study read.

Finally, the law says that material pertaining to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) must be immediately reported to law enforcement.

This puts a question mark on why the police would not make sure to wipe the phones off of such material in the first place before putting them up for auction.

Added to that, individuals in possession of used phones from police auctions are expected to log out of bank apps if they find themselves accessing it on the found or bought device.