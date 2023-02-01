China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030, expand space station, bring on foreign partners:
China's burgeoning space program plans to place astronauts on the moon before 2030 and expand the country's orbiting space station, officials said Monday.
Monday's announcement comes amid against[sic] the background of a rivalry with the U.S. for reaching new milestones in outer space, reflecting their competition for influence on global events.
That has conjured up memories of the space race between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union in the 1960s and 1970s, although American spending, supply chains and capabilities are believed to give it a significant edge over China, at least for the present.
The U.S. aims to put astronauts back on the lunar surface by the end of 2025 as part of a renewed commitment to crewed missions, aided by private sector players such as SpaceX and Blue Origin.
The deputy director of China's space agency confirmed the twin objectives at a news conference but gave no specific dates.
The agency also introduced three astronauts who will head to the country's space station in a launch scheduled for Tuesday morning. They'll replace a crew that's been on the orbiting station for six months.
China is first preparing for a "short stay on the lunar surface and human-robotic joint exploration," Deputy Director of the Chinese Manned Space Agency Lin Xiqiang told reporters at the rare briefing by the military-run program.
"We have a complete near-Earth human space station and human round-trip transportation system," complemented by a process for selecting, training and supporting new astronauts, he said. A schedule of two crewed missions a year is "sufficient for carrying out our objectives," Lin said.
The Tiangong space station was said to have been finished in November when the third section was added.
A fourth module [however] will be launched "at an appropriate time to advance support for scientific experiments and provide the crew with improved working and living conditions," Lin said.
[...] Speaking Monday afternoon in Jiuquan, the technology director of the Chinese crewed space flight agency, Li Yingliang, said China hoped for more international collaboration, including with the U.S.
"Our country's consistent stance is that as long as the goal is to utilize space for peaceful purposes, we are willing to cooperate and communicate with any country or aerospace organization," Li said.