Japan will try to beam solar power from space by 2025:
Japan and JAXA, the country's space administration, have trying to make it possible to beam solar energy from space. In 2015, the nation made a breakthrough when JAXA scientists successfully beamed 1.8 kilowatts of power, enough energy to power an electric kettle, to a wireless receiver. Now, Japan is poised to bring the technology one step closer to reality.
[...] The project, led by Naoki Shinohara, a Kyoto University professor who has been working on space-based solar energy since 2009, will attempt to deploy a series of small satellites in orbit. Those will then try to beam the solar energy the arrays collect to ground-based receiving stations hundreds of miles away.
Using orbital solar panels and microwaves to send energy to Earth was first proposed in 1968. Since then, a few countries, including and the US, have spent time and money pursuing the idea. The technology is appealing because orbital solar arrays represent a potentially unlimited renewable energy supply. In space, solar panels can collect energy no matter the time of day, and by using microwaves to beam the power they produce, clouds aren't a concern either. However, even if Japan successfully deploys a set of orbital solar arrays, the tech would still be closer to science fiction than fact. That's because producing an array that can generate 1 gigawatt of power – or about the output of one nuclear reactor – would cost about $7 billion with currently available technologies.
(Score: 2) by GloomMower on Wednesday May 31, @12:12AM (1 child)
I tried to see how much 1 gigawatt nuclear reactor costs and I find $3 - $15 billion. So maybe it actually isn't so bad.
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Wednesday May 31, @12:36AM
If you could do it for seven billion it might be worthwhile, but I don't see a government managing it for that. Back when there were serious analyses of the idea everyone came to the same conclusion that the only way to make it work was to develop lunar or asteroid mining and mass produce them. Even then, you still had to get launch costs down a lot just to get the starter kit out there.
The tech has changed a little bit since then. Those were geostationary and due to focus limits and distance the minimum power was about 5GW per satellite. Receivers needed to be about 5 to 10 km in diameter.
There were a few far out proposals for things like putting receivers on electric planes and ships and having tracking beams, but they didn't really have the control to do it. We probably could do that now from low orbit SPS's. Of course you would then need a whole set of them, or be ok with only occasionally having power.
