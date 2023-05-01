To mark the 40th anniversary of M.U.L.E., we are dedicating this special write-up to the history of the game's development, taking a look behind the scenes with reports and new 2023 interviews with those involved. As well as to all the original versions of the game, we introduce you to the officially licensed remakes and the 'clones' that excellent games inevitably spawn. Finally, we round off the anniversary celebrations with a test of the brand new M.U.L.E. Online.