23/05/30/0432221 story
posted by hubie on Wednesday May 31, @02:24AM
from the catch-the-wampus dept.
from the catch-the-wampus dept.
https://www.carpeludum.com/m-u-l-e-40th-anniversary-special/
To mark the 40th anniversary of M.U.L.E., we are dedicating this special write-up to the history of the game's development, taking a look behind the scenes with reports and new 2023 interviews with those involved. As well as to all the original versions of the game, we introduce you to the officially licensed remakes and the 'clones' that excellent games inevitably spawn. Finally, we round off the anniversary celebrations with a test of the brand new M.U.L.E. Online.
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
M.U.L.E. 40th Anniversary Special Posted on 2023/05/23 by Goethe | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.