Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

M.U.L.E. 40th Anniversary Special Posted on 2023/05/23 by Goethe

posted by hubie on Wednesday May 31, @02:24AM   Printer-friendly
from the catch-the-wampus dept.
Software

owl writes:

https://www.carpeludum.com/m-u-l-e-40th-anniversary-special/

To mark the 40th anniversary of M.U.L.E., we are dedicating this special write-up to the history of the game's development, taking a look behind the scenes with reports and new 2023 interviews with those involved. As well as to all the original versions of the game, we introduce you to the officially licensed remakes and the 'clones' that excellent games inevitably spawn. Finally, we round off the anniversary celebrations with a test of the brand new M.U.L.E. Online.

Original Submission


«  Japan Will try to Beam Solar Power from Space by 2025
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
M.U.L.E. 40th Anniversary Special Posted on 2023/05/23 by Goethe | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.