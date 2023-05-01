When it comes to how couples manage money, not everyone jumps to join their accounts.

New research from the University of Georgia looked at demographic and personal factors that revealed what makes couples more or less likely to pool finances.

A survey of more than 600 married or cohabitating individuals found that moving in together was not enough of a reason to combine finances. While some traditional indicators of stability—marriage, more dependents and higher net worth—increased the likelihood of joint accounts, having two sources of income made couples more likely to split finances.

"I just always assumed, based on my family background, that couples always pool their money. If they were married, they just pooled assets and income and made joint decisions," said the study's co-author John Grable, an endowed professor in UGA's College of Family and Consumer Sciences. "That's not always the case, and this study shows we can actually identify groups of people or profiles of individuals and couples where pooling resources is not as common."

The study's authors believe these results can not only help other researchers and financial counselors gain insight into financial integration styles, but they could help couples understand their approach to joint finances.

"Our research does suggest that people have a really hard time talking about money," said co-author, Ph.D. graduate, UGA part-time lecturer and financial planner Michelle Kruger. "So, if they're able to even establish whether they have the same kind of goals and values when it comes to spending money, that probably indicates a level of cohesiveness." Combining resources or keeping accounts separate

The study found that married participants were 4.5 times more likely to have pooled finances, which Grable said is expected.

"Pooling assets in a case where there's not a marital agreement can be really dangerous for the couple and the individual because the law doesn't provide the same protection for unmarried cohabitating couples as it would for a married couple," Grable said.

The impact of net worth, on the other hand, was more surprising.