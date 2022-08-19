Computex Qualcomm has used its Computex keynote to pitch the ubiquity of its Snapdragon platform as its challenge to x86 CPUs as the engine of PCs – by enabling more efficient AI through offloading workloads to a constellation of devices.

Senior veep and general manager for mobile, compute, and XR Alex Katouzian opened with a humblebrag that people may have a Snapdragon CPU in a PC, smartphone, smartwatch and extended reality glasses. Katouzian then observed rising demand for AI workloads, and made the obvious point that such workloads are very demanding.

Speaking before a Computex crowd less than half the size of that which gathered to hear Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Katouzian outlined a plan to have Qualcomm enable AI workloads to move around Snapdragon-powered devices – assuming a user possesses several of them.

Offloading AI in this way, he said, will mean XR glasses can become smaller because they can be simpler devices once they offload some AI workloads.

Kedar Kondap, Qualcomm's senior veep and GM for compute and gaming, pointed out that local devices offer superior performance per watt compared to cloudy datacenters. He therefore predicted that AI workloads will be shared between client devices and clouds – in real time, if doing so enables the best and most efficient experience.

Qualcomm has dabbled in datacenter processors, but the chip shop's reps made no mention of such devices in the keynote. So while Kondap and Katouzian suggested Snapdragon-powered PCs are redefining the category, at this stage Qualcomm appears not to be contemplating a full-stack attack.