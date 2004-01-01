A New Zealand airline is weighing passengers before boarding as part of a month-long survey to gauge the overall weight of the plane. Air New Zealand says it hopes to weigh 10,000 passengers to help pilots better understand the weight and balance of the plane before takeoff.

The weigh-in will be voluntary the airline said in a press release, and will allow Air New Zealand to create better fuel efficiency based on the findings. Airlines have historically implemented a maximum weight permitted for carry-on and checked bags and have taken into account the number of passengers, food and drinks on board, and the fuel needed to get to the destination.

"It's a regulatory requirement for us to know the weight of everything that goes on the aircraft and there's a good reason for that," Alastair James, a load control improvement specialist for the airline said on TODAY. He said in a separate press release that knowing the overall weight of planes during flight is "essential to the safe and efficient operation of the aircraft."

But some American passengers remain uncertain about being weighed in public, with one passenger telling TODAY, "I think that's a violation of privacy." Another passenger said, "When I go to the doctor, I don't even look at the scale, so I don't want that out there in public."